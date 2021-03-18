Woodrow Ealy, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, was born on April 30, 1946, to the late Taft Ealy, Sr., and Hester Thompson Ealy in Damascus, Arkansas. He made his entrance into Heaven on March 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Hubert, Calvin, Clifton and Kapolean Ealy. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Verlean Fields and Nadean Guiden.
Woodrow professed a hope in Christ at an early age with the Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was married to Ola Mae Hammons Ealy on June 6, 1970, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church. They celebrated 49 years of marriage. They enjoyed spending time with each other, visiting their children and attending sporting events for their grandchildren. Woodrow was his grandchildren’s No. 1 fan. Woodrow enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He retired from the city of Conway and Conway Public Schools.
Woodrow leaves to cherish his memory, son, Terry (Tramekia) Ealy and his daughter, Patricia Ealy; his five loving grandchildren who adored him, Shameka Ealy, Makayla Ealy, Jonathan Stewart, Taleigha Ealy, and A’Mya Ealy. He is survived by seven brothers, Howard (Telitha) Ealy, Billy L.C. (Carolyn) Ealy, Dennis (Annie) Ealy, Ralph (Rebecca) Ealy, and William T. (Loretta) Ealy all of Twin Groves, Arkansas, Taft Jr. (Anna) Ealy of Conway, Arkansas, and Bobby T.L. (Earnestine) Ealy of Shawnee, Oklahoma. He is also survived by one sister, Almenta Blackwell of Twin Groves, Arkansas, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Conway, Arkansas.
An online guestbook is available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/guest book
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.