Wrenetta Sue Christian Ault, age 83, of Casa, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born July 11, 1937, in Arkoma, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Arch Christian and Edith Opal Ingram Christian. She was a retired bank clerk and of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include her husband Charles Ault; sons Chris (Karla) Ault and Herby (Kelly) Ault all of Casa; siblings Christine Cawthon of Fort Smith, Janet (Bill) Richardson of Sherwood, Mary Jane (Don) Cozart of Fayetteville, Archie (Debbie) Christian of Rising Sun, Maryland, Larry Christian of Rudy, Karen Jo (David) Rouse of Pencil Bluff, Lou Coulson of Van Buren, Jolie (Alan) Thomas of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law John Ault of North Little Rock; grandchildren Mallorie Ault, Heath Ault, and Cory Ault; a host of nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Della Crabtree.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Aunt Dilly Cemetery with Bro. David Rouse officiating. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.