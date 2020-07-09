Yvette ‘Vet’ McClung, 80, of Greenbrier passed away June 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Greenbrier, to Julius and Mary Etta (Dollar) McClung.
She was preceded in death by siblings Ruby Graham, Inez Sims, Margaret Stewart, Vaudean Carr and Richard McClung; nephew, Eddie Graham; and niece, Annette (Stewart) Williamson.
Vet graduated from Greenbrier High and Arkansas State Teacher’s College (UCA). She loved teaching and taught second grade in Cabot for 30 years.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Sonnye McClung; nieces, Ginger McClung and Ginny Sims; nephews, Jimmie Graham, Farrell Graham, Dickie McClung, Kim McClung, Greg Carr and Russell Carr; 27 great nieces and nephews; and the hundreds of children she taught.
A family service was held July 3, 2020, at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Suggested memorials: Springhill Baptist Church, https://www.springhillbaptistchurch.info, Heifer International, https://www.heifer.org, Riddle’s Elephant – Wildlife Sanctuary, https://www.elephantsanctuary.org, or charity of your choice.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
