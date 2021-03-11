Zachary O. Guthrie, 64, of Dallas, Texas, departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born on Sept. 16, 1956, to the late Johnnie Rufus and Dollie (King) Guthrie.
Deacon Zach leaves to cherish his memory his ‘Honey’ his ‘Lil Shirley Caesar’ of 29 years and 7 months Minister Alice Fay Bryant Guthrie; his father and mother in love, Deacon Jimmy and Sister Mildred Bryant of Conway, Arkansas; brother, Keith Edwin Guthrie (Tina) of Tyler, Texas; brother, Jimmy Gerald Bryant of Conway, Arkansas; nieces, Scharla Guthrie Aderoju, Shontae Guthrie of Dallas, Texas, Jessica LaCarol Bryant Ballentine (Marcus) of Apex, North Carolina, Yvonne Dominque Bryant of Radcliff, Kentucku, and Alicia Ann Bryant of Aroura, Illinois; nephews, Justin Griffin Bryant of Conway, Arkansas, Micheal Bryson Campbell of Aurora, Illinois, and Lawrence William Campbell of Georgia; godchildren, Shalette Tyus Mason (Curtis), Kiya Jefferson, Sherry McClendon, Shakira Carter, Courtney Washington, Genice Washington, Brianna Butler, Myesha Hill (Paulson), Asgede (Lucky) Stefanos, Jeremiah Police, Minister Carmen Espy (Anthony); special cousins, Joseph Barker Jr.(Sandra), Don Qeyote Guthrie; his BFF of over 50 years, William IA McDonald (Cheryl); and a host of god grandchildren, cousins, aunts and uncle, friends and extended family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 8112 Bicentennial Road, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment Robinson Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
