Zula Faye Holloway Stanton, 94, of Conway, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born April 4, 1926, in Greenbrier, Arkansas, to the late Wallace and Jewell Stewart Holloway. She married the late James Othela Stanton in 1946. Zula worked during WWII at a defense plant in Jacksonville, Arkansas. She graduated from the State College of Arkansas now UCA in 1973. Zula was a retired High School Librarian in Perryville, Arkansas. She was a long time member of Conway’s First Baptist church joining in 1967; Zula was also a member of FCEA, NEAR and AEAR.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James L. Stanton; granddaughter, Jamie Lea Stanton; and great grandson, Julian White.
Zula is survived by her daughter, Nancy White (Lynn); three grandsons, Brian, Bradley and James (Paige) White; two great grandchildren, Hannah and Jocelin White; brothers, Jim and Gary (Jean) Holloway; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Melissa Hight and staff at the Hight House for their care.
Visitation will be Monday, May 25, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Bethlehem Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association.
Roller McNutt Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
