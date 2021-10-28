Billy Wayne Fletcher Jr., age 43, of Conway, went to be with family on Oct. 27, 2021. He was born May 1, 1978, in Little Rock, to Billy Wayne Sr. and Brenda Fletcher. Anyone who knew Billy knew that he was the best husband, uncle and friend; he never met a stranger, he was always kind and just an all around great guy that will be missed by so many. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces.
Billy is preceded in death by his sister, Beverley Fletcher; grandfather, Willard Mitchell Fletcher; grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Nichols.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Tiffani Fletcher; nieces, Alexa and Allie Fletcher; and their mother, Chelsea Havens; nieces, Aaliyah and Kiara McCann; and their mother, Felicia Stephen; parents, Billy and Brenda Fletcher; brother, Brian (Adrienne) Fletcher; grandmother, Barbara Fletcher; and many more family and friends.
A Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Burial will follow at Rainey Cemetery in Roland.
