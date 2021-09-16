Cary Dean Wilson, a lifelong resident of Quitman, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021. Cary was 59.
Cary fought lung cancer for several months with silent resolve and tenacity, but ultimately succumbed to the illness.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Wilson Evans; grandparents, Vivan and Ore Mae (Leslie) Wilson and Ralph and Ethel Mae (Rowlett) Webb.
Cary is survived by his parents, Mary and Billy Wilson; two sons, Blair (Samantha) and Brent (Kathy) Wilson; his girlfriend, Shona Montgomery; grandchildren, Samira Beard; two brothers, Bobby (Annette) Wilson, and Leslie Wilson; nieces and nephews, Chad (Deonn) Spears, Josh (Latonya)Wilson, Brian (Megan) Wilson, Ryan (Lacy) Wilson and April (Ben) Schmidt; best friend, Melissa Alberson.
Cary was born on March, 23, 1962. He graduated from Guy-Perkins High School in 1981.
Cary was a loving father, a selfless friend, and in his own words, a Jack of all trades. Cary was known by all to be a hardworking man, who would never hesitate to assist his friends, neighbors and family members with anything they needed to be done. Whether the task to be completed was yard work, landscaping or fixing home appliances or cars, Cary would take on these responsibilities without hesitation. Cary will be missed dearly by his family, friends and community as a whole.
Funeral will be at 3 p.m. today, Sept.17, 2021, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church with burial following at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Family and friends will gather after the service for a meal at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
