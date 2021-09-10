Charles Andrew, went home to the Lord on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 95. He was born on May 30th, 1926, to Ruth and Harbin Andrew.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rex; sister, Martha; and first wife, Nell.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen; son, Charles Andrew Jr; three stepsons, Thomas (Sumako), Van (Alisha) and David (Alana); grandson, Johnathon; five step grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa, Tyler, Yumeko and Logan; and two great-grandchildren, Finley and Ari.
Charles retired after 30 years from Ray OVac Corp.
He was a graduate of Mercer University and served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid reader and loved studying history. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his beloved dog Jack.
A family hosted Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, AR, 72076. 501-982-3400. Online Guestbook is available www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
