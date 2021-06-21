Cynthia Louise Hukill, DMA of Conway, and beloved daughter of Viron Hukill, Ed.D. and Billie Barnett, died peacefully at her home in Conway.
A native of Conway, Cynthia graduated from Conway High School in 1968 and began her career in music by attending University of Central Arkansas from 1969-1970. In 1970, she entered the prestigious music program at The University of North Texas in Denton, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree under the guidance of Professor Larry Walz in Piano Performance. In 1977, she continued her doctoral education in Piano Performance at the University of Missouri Kansas City under the tutelage of Professor Richard Cass, Concert Pianist.
Cynthia’s passion for teaching first led her to Henderson State College in Arkadelphia, and then to Avila University in Mo., where she served as Coordinator of Music and was part of the music faculty for 23 years. In 1999, Cynthia moved to Joplin, Mo., to teach at Missouri Southern University, serving as Coordinator of Piano, and was part of faculty teaching Music Theory. Also in 1999, Cynthia made her debut on the world stage by participating in a world tour commencing in Taiwan with the violinist Kexi Lui. Her world-traveled performances include Notre Dame in Paris by invitation of Archbishop Jean-Marie Lustiger.
After a successful tenure at Missouri Southern University, Cynthia was offered her dream job at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, enabling her to move back to her beloved Arkansas in 2008 where she served as Head of the Music Department until her retirement in 2018.
Following her retirement from Arkansas Tech, she relocated to her hometown of Conway and began renovation on her childhood home, built by her father, Viron Hukill, head of the Industrial Arts department at UCA.
During her teaching career, Cynthia was a private piano teacher as well as a college professor and inspired a love of music in her many students.
Cynthia’s passion and purpose was instilling a deep appreciation of classical music. She had the rare ability to foster in her students a profound engagement with, and commitment to, their music whether they pursued it professionally or as a lifelong enrichment. She was invited to and played the piano while touring the world, including Austria, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Istanbul, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Taiwan.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Viron Hukill and Billie Barnett Hukill; along with step-mother Evalee Harned Hukill.
Cynthia leaves behind numerous friends and relatives who were much loved including, Ivo Jones (Charles Johnson) her primary caregivers, of Conway; Catherine Jones, caregiver and friend; and Sarah Jane Chambers, friend of over 50 years, both of Dallas, Texas; step-sisters, Brenda Stainton (Bob), Carla Smith (John) and Gayle Faggetti (Marty) all of Conway; her beloved cousins in Houston, Lisa Poynor, Allyson Santola and uncle Robert Rice; Her cousin, Donna Scott (Charles) as well as her Oklahoma family including cousin Skip (Shirley) Barnett and cousin Jerry Pat Hukill (Jeanie) and cousin Donna Jordan (Dan) of Dallas, Texas.
Funeral Services are Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway at 1 p.m. on July 31.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation towards the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Central Arkansas.
All donations received will be in memory of Dr. Cynthia Hukill and her time spent with the UCA Department of Music.
Donations can be made online at www.uca.edu/go/Windgate, over the phone at 501-852-0778, or via check by sending them to Gunnar Bartlett at Buffalo Alumni Hall, 2490 Bruce Street, Conway, AR 72034.
Please make checks out to the UCA Foundation, Inc. and include “Dr. Cynthia Hukill Memorial Gift” in the “for” line.
If gifts are made online, please make sure to complete the memorial giving section in its entirety.
