Dr. (ret.) Joe E. Walthall, age 82, passed from this life Sept. 8, 2021, and is rejoicing with the Lord. He was born in Magnolia, on April 14, 1939, to the late Coy and Sally Walthall.
Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Jan (Harrendorf); and his mother-in-law, Nadine Mauldin.
Dr. Walthall is survived by his wife, Charlene (Mauldin); son, Brooks and wife Susie of El Dorado; and two granddaughters, Brooklyn and Audrey Walthall of Conway; as well as nieces, Kristi Barton and Leigh Ann Bennett; and brother-in-law, Cagle Harrendorf; all of Little Rock.
Dr. Walthall attended school in Magnolia through his junior year and transferred to Conway for his senior year in high school, and then earned an undergraduate degree from Arkansas State Teachers College. While at ASTC, Joe was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity and the ASTC Marching Band under Homer Brown.
He continued his education at Oklahoma State University for a Master’s Degree, and a Doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado. Dr. Walthall went on to teach Special Education at the University of Central Arkansas for over 25 years before retiring.
Joe was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Conway, and was especially fond of brother Don’s Wednesday night sermons.
There were three passions in Dr. Walthall’s life: He loved planning and going on motorcycle trips to the western U.S. and enjoyed many trips with his motorcycle buddies. Turkey hunting was a skill he learned from his father and passed on to many of his acquaintances and students. His favorite story was about a turkey he shot that would not die; so he chased it and stabbed it to death with a knife- no wonder his nickname was Dr. Turkey! Joe’s third passion was the UCA Bears. His loyalty to and love for them was evident as he attended every football game he could until illness forced him to stop.
Dr. Walthall was on the UCA Alumni Board, serving two terms as president and receiving the Alumni Service Award at the UCA Night of Distinction in 2014. He and his wife Charlene have also established a scholarship at UCA that bears their name.
A Memorial Service is planned for 2 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Conway with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Our deep gratitude and appreciation go out to Arkansas Hospice Workers and the Hospice Hospital in Russellville for the compassionate kindness all of you have shown to our loved one. We deeply appreciate it.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central Baptist Church or Renewal Ranch in memory of Dr. Joe Walthall.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
