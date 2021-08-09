Erma Lavonne Spears, age 92, of Conway, gained her Heavenly Wings on Aug. 3, 2021. She was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Rushing, to Willie and Lillie Hutto. Erma was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Anyone that met her would agree that she was an angel walking among us.
Mrs. Spears was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Dean Spears; her parents, Willie and Lillie Hutto; son, Danny Arden Spears; and her sister, Geraldine Hutto Jarrett.
She is survived by her daughter, Vonna Dean Coker (Gail) of Conway; her son, Sammy Lynn Spears (Connie) of Conway; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and beloved friends.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Family service followed at 2 p.m. with graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery. Masks were required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude’s Hospital in her memory.
