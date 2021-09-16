Evelyn Claydean Knopp Hall, was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Martinville, and departed her earthly existence on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Clinton, with her daughter, Kim at her side.
In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18th at Roller McNutt in Greenbrier followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Martinville Cemetery near Damascus.
Correctly worn masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene are required for visitation and graveside service.
