Jimmy (James) W. Powers, age 75, of Conway, formerly of Little Rock, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1945, in Okmulgee, Okla., to John and Virginia Powers. Jimmy was a christian in the Baptist faith and a member of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Vilonia.
He worked many years with Warden Motors as a courtesy car driver. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling and driving a ski boat. He loved his two dogs, George and Blackey. He was also proud of his chevy truck that he kept in pristine condition.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two brothers, Robert Lee Powers (Samantha) of Hollywood, Fla.; John Ray Powers (Kathy) of Cypress, Texas; one sister, Patricia Keeton (Earl) of Conway; four nieces; two nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Powers.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Forest Hills Cemetery, 10200 AR-5, Alexander, Arkansas 72002, with Dr. Randy Cloud officiating.
Pallbearers for the service are Stephen Ware, John Keeton, Sean Ware, Dylan Ware, Earl Keeton and John Keeton, Jr.
The family would like to express their special thanks to his caregiver, Kari Clement for caring for Jimmy for the last nine years.
Services for Jimmy (James) W. Powers are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street, Vilonia, AR 72173.
Sign his Book of Memories at www.viloniafuneral home.com
Commented