Funeral services for Patricia "Pat" Duke Bennett Arnold, age 83, were held on
Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Paschal's Catholic Church in West Monroe, La., with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment was followed at St. Paschal's Cemetery in West Monroe, La.
Known to family and friends as "Pat" or "Patsy", she was born in Monroe, LA, to Robert and Leotta Duke. Her family moved to Conway, where she grew up and graduated from Conway High School in 1955. Over the years, she remained in touch with her classmates and dearest friends and attended her high school class reunions as often as she could.
She attended Nursing School at St. Vincent's Infirmary in Little Rock. She returned to Monroe and married Robert Bennett in 1956. They raised two daughters and were married for 27 years until his passing in 1983. In 2007, she married Hartley Arnold and they enjoyed traveling in their RV and living in Clear Lake, Texas. They were married for five years until his passing in 2012.
She was employed as an Administrative Assistant in the Pulp Mill and later in the Engineering Department at Riverwood International, now Graphic Packaging, and retired after 30 plus years of service. She was one of the first employees to complete a certification course as an Engineering Technician that was being offered at the facility.
For over 40 years, she was actively involved in the Epsilon Sigma Alpha International sorority (ESA) where she served in several offices and committees including state president, chapter president and Parlimentation on the International Council. Her greatest passion was volunteering her time and energy to one of their philanthropic projects, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. As a volunteer for ALSAC, the fundraising organization for the hospital, she would travel around the country presenting programs about St. Jude's research efforts and treatment in fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. She was preceded in death by her husbands’, Robert A. Bennett and Hartley H. Arnold; her parents, Robert W. Duke and Leotta Duke Korn and step father, R.A. Korn.
Survivors include her daughters, Roslynn Bennett Pogue (Allan) of West Monroe, La., and Ashley Bennett Perkins (Richard) of Franklin Tenn.; brother, Bobby Duke (Nancy) of Hot Springs; sister Lyda Korn Young of Crowley, Texas; grandchildren, Allison Pogue Canal (John-Cody), Amy Leigh Pogue; great-grandchild, Cohen Robert Canal; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended stepfamily.
Pallbearers were Ritchie Hambuchen, Randy Duke, Kenner Patton, Charles Booth, Shane Massey and Brandon Wilder.
Honorary Pallbearers were Joe Phillips, Ed Rowan and Todd White.
The family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her honor.
