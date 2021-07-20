Ron Dickson, age 77, born March 1, 1944, in Wood County, Wis., was the fourth child of Leo H. and Gladys Powell Dickson. He died of pulmonary disease July 13, 2021, in Conway. Ron was a resident of Guy, Arkansas. In his early years he earned associate certificates in bookkeeping and motor repair.
He worked several years at a tire-recapping facility in Wis. After moving to Faulkner County, he worked for Penny’s, Kohl’s and McDonalds. Ron was a faithful member of Conway’s First United Methodist Church. He sang in the choir and was a vocal participant in the Forum adult Sunday School class.
He volunteered with animal welfare organizations in Faulkner County and was a tireless advocate and caretaker of animals, especially cats. He was a member of the Lions Club.
His parents, brothers, Grant and James; and sister, Mary; preceded him in death.
He is survived by nieces, Elaine Bookhart (Toney), Rhonda Helmke and Lisa Hanson; and nephew, Kirk Kohel, all of Wis.
A memorial service will be held later.
His cremains will be interred at Brooklawn Cemetery in Marshfield, Wis.
Memorials can be directed to an animal welfare organization or First United Methodist Church, Conway, AR.
