Sam Robert Laws, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Decatur, Texas. Born to Therase and Learm Laws, in Plumerville, Sam was raised and went to school in Plumerville. Sam served 23 years in the United States Air Force while stationed in Europe, California, the United Kingdom and finally in Fort Worth, Texas, until his retirement as a TSgt.
Sam stayed in Texas and was employed by the Bureau of Printing and Engravement, in Fort Worth, Texas, working there for 20 years until his retirement in 2012. Sam leaves to mourn him, his devoted wife of 42 years, Kathy; six children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five sisters; and three brothers. Also many other relatives and friends near and far.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; one son; one brother; and one sister.
A celebration of life was held in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021.
Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Fort Worth, Texas, took care of the arrangements.
