The annual decoration at Old Liberty Cemetery is Sunday, May 9.
There will be no services or program held inside the building this year. There will be cemetery decoration and meet and greet outside.
The cemetery needs donations for ongoing expenses for upkeep. A dropbox will be provided for donations at the entrance.
