As I’ve pointed out more than a few times in this space, I volunteer as a chaplain in the state prison system.
I say “chaplain,” but it’s actually a bit more complicated than that. The true title is “Certified Religious Assistant,” known as a “CRA” (because, military-like, the Arkansas Division of Corrections likes to break things down into as few syllables as possible).
It’s interesting, remarkably fulfilling, and has, as its military-like language thing goes, rigid doctrine which must be followed. Must, these being penitentiaries and all.
So we CRA’s have training classes we attend, generally one per quarter. The classes are fairly informal affairs where we’re led through a reminder of the rules and their – rules-like — nuances. I don’t imagine it takes a lot of imagination on anyone’s part to gather how a meeting like this goes.
So yeah, we met at an off-prison sight and went over things, and I heard the most interesting thing….
One of the things which are fairly rigid is how people are addressed in the prison environment. If you and I were to meet on the street for example, you’d likely call me “Alex” and I your first name. Fine, well and good, but that’s not prison.
There terms of address are much more formal, where if we met in that environment (let’s assume with you as a volunteer and not as a client) we would address each other more formally, with “Mister” or “Ms.” followed by our last name.
And inmates, also “Mister [last name].”
If you are a guard (and, by the way, Arkansas Prisons are always looking for guards, and there are worse ways to make a living) you would be addressed by your military-like rank followed by your last name.
(In it’s own way, this is kind of fun, being more like the way people spoke in the 19th Century: “Hello Mister Smith,” makes one feel more mature than “Aye Wally, what’s up?” every time.)
But this is changing.
One of the full-time chaplains explained that the system is moving toward eliminating gender in the address of others. Inmates will be addressed as “Inmate [last name]” and guards, which are now known as officers, will be “Officer [last name].”
(An aside here on the guard/officer thing: Names of things get updated in this system. Solitary confinement as they call it on television shows, for example, hasn’t been called that for years, the term being “Segregation” from some time ago. It’s now know as “Restricted housing.” This is an environment of very particular language – fascinating to someone who writes a lot.)
You see, “Mister or Missus” denotes gender and, the prison getting all sort of people through its doors every day, we’re reaching a time in social development, in society’s development, where not everyone either identifies by a particular gender, or identifies by that gender all the time.
So yeah, here in Arkansas it’s still fairly rare, but it’s not unusual in our modern times to be unsure enough about someone’s gender as to ask what pronouns they use to identify themselves.
That’s how you do it: “What are your pronouns?”
And you might here it’s “He/him,” or “She/her” or even “They/them.”
That is in that last group someone who – for whatever reason, and there’s a ton of them – does not identify as either a male or female.
The growing argument, among people who study this sort of thing, is that what we understand as gender is actually a social thing, an attachment, much like we might define someone broadly as “blue collar,” “white collar” or “pink collar” based upon what they do for a living.
So that’s what was interesting, the move, in an organization which deal with a lot of people from a lot of different circumstances, away from gender identification. It was someone we’d been trained about early on (“Something you might run into….”) but now is moving more into the mainstream.
A number of people cluck their tongues and roll their eyes when they hear about this, this gender fluidity thing and perhaps I should as well.
But I can’t. We live in the times we live in and the times, like the guy said, are changing.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.