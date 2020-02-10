A new art exhibit has been hung in the halls of Ozark Regional Medical Center in Clinton, this time with the theme of “On the Farm.”
The exhibit is made up of nearly 50 original paintings by 12 Ozark area artists depicting barns, landscapes, animals, and other subjects in oil, watermedia, mixed media, pastel, and acrylics.
Everyone is invited to view the art on S. 65 in Clinton during regular hospital hours; this exhibit will hang until May 5. Location is upstairs near the cafeteria and nursing home entrance, also downstairs in the Outpatient Wing.
All paintings are available for sale. Purchases can be made at the Gift Shop downstairs near the main entrance; a portion of each sale benefits patients in the hospital through Auxiliary projects.
Participating artists are Donna Buercklin, Kathleen Hadley, Ellen Kelly, all of Fairfield Bay; Ruth Thomas, Greers Ferry; Joyce Hubbard, Yun Kim, Phyllis Haynes, Marion Thorpe, all of Mt. View; Diane Dudzik, Joyce Hartmann, Choctaw; Diana Foote, Holly Mt.; and Rema Merritt, Drasco.
They are all members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League, based in Fairfield Bay. In an effort to provide color and cheer, this group has hung paintings in the hospital since it was newly built in 2004, changing the exhibit every 3 months. Many have donated art to the hospital’s permanent exhibit.
New members, regardless of skill level, are always welcome; contact Alecs Long, President, to join, or any member for further information.
