In the introduction section of my ESV study bible we find these words: the themes of 1 Samuel are the kingship of God, his providential guidance, and his sovereign will and power. God is the King of the universe; no human king can assume kingship except as a deputy of the divine King. Exodus 15:18 tells us, “The Lord will reign forever and ever.”

While we acknowledge that God is our universal and only true king, he does appoint deputy’s over his people throughout history. Samuel is one of those deputies that he appoints.

