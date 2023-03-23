In the introduction section of my ESV study bible we find these words: the themes of 1 Samuel are the kingship of God, his providential guidance, and his sovereign will and power. God is the King of the universe; no human king can assume kingship except as a deputy of the divine King. Exodus 15:18 tells us, “The Lord will reign forever and ever.”
While we acknowledge that God is our universal and only true king, he does appoint deputy’s over his people throughout history. Samuel is one of those deputies that he appoints.
When we say God’s providential guidance, we can turn to Romans 8:28 and hear these words: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” God is certainly the one who providentially and individually guided the lives of chosen individuals such as Hannah, Samuel and David; even the the life of Saul was in God’s providential care.
God’s sovereign will and power points out to us that God is all powerful and all knowing. He chooses individuals as he sees fit and according to his purposes and without regret. Obedience to God’s word is of prime importance in our lives.
This week I so hope the devotionals you read will strengthen your personal walk with God in your life. Surrendering our life to God and being in his will is truly the very best place we can be in our lives.
But Hannah answered: “No, my Lord, I am a woman troubled in spirit. I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but I have been pouring out my soul before the Lord.” 1 Samuel 1:15.
Hannah was sad, tremendously sad because she had no children. She decides to pray, and pour out her soul to God. Interesting, the prophet Eli sees her and believes her to be full of wine, but this of course not the case. Hannah’s example in our story today is one that can have great importance in our lives. When you are distressed, troubled and at the end of your rope, turn to God. Pour out your soul to God, for our God is a God of compassion and mercy. God hears but more importantly I believe he “listens”. God may or may not give you the answer you seek, but what I assure you he will do is, “comfort” you.
Prayer: Father, when we are distressed, at the end of hope, give us wisdom and strength to pour out our souls to you. Father, answer us in the way you know best for us and give us peace. Amen.
Prayer: Lord, quiet the noise in our lives so that we can hear you when you call. Strengthen us to be strong to accept the message you give us, reminding us that your way is the only way we should seek to live in our lives. Amen.
Day 53: Be careful what you wish for
Prayer: Lord, forgive us when we ask for anything in our lives to lead us other than you. Thank you for the patience and mercy you always show us in our lives. Amen.
But the Lord said to Samuel, do not look on his appearance or the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man; man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart. 1 Samuel 16:7.
Samuel had an eyesight problem. When Jesse’s first sons came forward, they were handsome, tall and just what he thought a king would look like. Can you image what Samuel thought when he asked Jesse if all of his sons had come forward. Jesse said well, there is one other but he is tending sheep (v11). Jesse hadn’t even considered that a sheep herder could be someone God could use. Do we in our lives at times make the same mistake? Do we let the outward appearance take the place of the heart of others? God said to Samuel, anoint him for this is he (v12). God not only tells us but shows us that we need to always look on the heart of others, and the will lead us to having good eyesight.
Prayer: Lord, strengthen us to alway look on the hearts of others in our lives. Let this be the place where we get the true measure of others, not on their outward appearance. Amen.
Day 55: Your battle or God’s
Read: 1 Samuel 17:4, 31-49.
Prayer: Lord, in the battles of our everyDay lives let us know that you are with us. Give us wisdom to allow you to lead and give us courage to follow. For the battle is always yours in our life. Amen.
Day 56: Closer than friends
Prayer: Lord, give us courage to always do right by those we love. Let those nearest to us rely on our words and actions as we share our life with them. Amen.
Well, there you go, the next week of daily devotions for you to read and discern. I so hope you are growing in your walk with the Lord through these readings. Our lives are truly lived with more peace, joy, comfort and faith, when we are walking closely with God.
