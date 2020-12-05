As we head into the holidays, cases of COVID-19 are at an all-time high here in Arkansas and across the nation. We have seen deaths within our community and our school family has been profoundly impacted by this virus. Health experts say a vaccine will be available before the end of the year, with the first doses allocated for health care workers and seniors living in long-term care facilities. It may still be several months before the vaccine is available for mainstream distribution among families here in Arkansas.
Living in these days of the global pandemic, this “COVID life,” has looked differently for each of us, but it has indeed been a substantial change from life “pre-COVID” for all of us. As we wrap up the fall semester, we reflect back on all of the questions and “what-if’s” of the Summer months and gratefully say a huge “thank you” to our CPSD administrators, teachers, and staff for the enormous amount of work they have done to bring us to this point. We humbly thank our parents and families for their patience with us and trust in us as we navigated uncharted (and sometimes rocky!) waters the last few months. Finally, we recognize and thank our students for their persistence and resilience during this time. They have set a strong example for all of us to follow.
In recent columns, I’ve shared with you the perspectives of some Conway High School students about life during these unusual times. This week, we turn to the Middle Schoolers. Carl Stuart Middle School ELA (English-Language-Arts) Teacher Patty Callaway asked her 6th grade students to write reflective narratives about how their lives have changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began; then shared some of their insightful responses with us.
“COVID-19 changed my life a lot. For example- school. In school you have to wear a mask, carry a chrome book everywhere, and stay 6 feet apart from everyone. Also the cases are rising, and kids are getting it. I think kids are getting it because they don’t wear a mask and they are always close to people. School is not the same anymore. Next, is seeing your family. I myself can’t even see my family that much because I don’t want to get them sick, and that hurts me a lot. That’s why everytime I get home from school I take my shoes off. Also I take a shower as soon as I get inside.” – Kameron Sims
“When you hear someone cough behind you now, you automatically think they have covid. I think people sometimes forget that you can still get sick and not have covid. But, it is crazy that it is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear someone cough or sneeze! It is also very uncomfortable when you have to cough or sneeze in public, I have gotten some stares when I do it. Life is just so crazy right now.” – Addyson Swindle
“Some kids at school went virtual because of the pandemic and have to send messages or video chat to communicate. Nowadays, you may be talking to someone over the phone or social media not even knowing what they look like anymore because you haven’t seen them in forever. It is so different and it feels weird not seeing some of the people you love in person but that’s just the new normal for now. This pandemic has me thinking, we shouldn’t take precious moments for granted. One day all your friends and family will be here, then the next day they’re gone in a snap.” – Braylan Allen
“Covid has affected how we see families. My Mimi lives in Northwest Arkansas and I have only been able to see her once in 9 months. This is happening to many families around the world. People are missing out on making memories with their families because of the virus. Another major thing that has been affected by the virus is daily activities. Youth sports have been canceled which has affected many youth around America. I love to play youth football and this was my last year to play on the Steelers team. I was really disappointed when this sport got canceled. Looking back, the normal daily activities that we all enjoyed now seem so big and important. The coronavirus has changed how we live our daily lives and it has made me realize how the little things we do each day contribute to our excitement and happiness.” – Holt Bennett
“CoronaVirus has changed the way we learn and ultimately the way we live. COVID-19 has caused us students to stare at a screen for 7 hours a day. We all used to be packed in school but now a lot of students choose to stay at home and learn. COVID-19 has caused us to have to be 6 feet apart from people. This is really weird for me because I am usually really close to my friends and now I have to be farther away from them to be considered healthy. It’s another thing to worry about in our lives. Now we are worried about people being too close to you when we weren’t worried about that near as much in the past. Also, if you are accidentally too close to someone, people will tend to be rude to you about making you back up from them. It’s happened to me multiple times. I wish COVID-19 hadn’t kept me from being near my friends and being able to hug them and talk to them.” – Emma Purifoy
“When you learn virtually, you can send your teacher a private message with any question, no matter how “dumb“ it may seem. This simple ability takes away the fear of public humiliation, empowering us to get all the information we need to understand. While virtually learning keeps you from feeling silly in front of your friends, it also surrounds you with your family. Quarantine means less friends, more family. Your family is always able to pick you up when you’re feeling down. Even though I miss my friends, having my family support really helps. With all the negativity from Covid, you don’t have to look very far to find the positives.” – Brooklyn Fox
As the fall semester of 2020 ends and we continue to persevere through the pandemic, Brooklyn’s encouragement to “find the positives” is a great reminder. And when you find them, share that hope and inspiration with others around you.
