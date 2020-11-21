We’ve seen COVID cases continue to rise over the last couple of weeks- throughout the state, in our community, and within our schools as well. Each time we have to quarantine students or contact trace for probable close contacts, the reality of living in the middle of a global pandemic hits closer to home. Daily life has changed for everyone. Many of us know someone who has been sick with COVID-19, or at least know someone with a family member who has been sick. We all live under the necessary restrictions to help us stay healthy and safe- we live differently.
For our Conway Public Schools students, this entire school year has been different. They’ve had to make adjustments to the way they learn, the ways they interact with their peers and teachers, the way activities are conducted, and so much more. This week, Conway High School Junior Brady Minister shares his perspective as a full-time virtual student.
“My name is Brady Minister and I am a Junior at Conway High School doing virtual courses. During the summer of 2020 when Covid-19 was still very new, I thought I’d be returning to school the following semester. Although I was thinking about going virtual, I wasn’t too sure about the new adjustment, but after seeing that I didn’t share any classes with my best friend I decided to take the chance.
“At the beginning of the school year I was full of excitement and ready to start the new year. For the first few weeks, I kept getting frustrated with the teachers and learning the new system, Schoology. However, I now feel more confident in using the system and the teachers also seem to have it down. I was surprised how well I have done in my classes because the new form of learning seemed intimidating. I think that it definitely is different from learning in person, but not much has changed in the materials being learned.
“Currently the worst part of going to school virtually is the lack of interaction with my peers and having the motivation to do my work everyday. It is hard to get out of bed to do essentially the same thing in each class everyday. It is also very easy to get behind on work and feel overwhelmed. I have kept in contact with my friends and I see them almost every Friday to hangout and I keep a planner to help me stay on top of my workload.
“All in all I think virtual learning is a good thing, and it allows students to do their work on their own time. I do have to say that sleeping in and working when I want to has been my favorite part of the experience. For me, I think it’s a safer and better way to learn during the pandemic our world is currently facing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.