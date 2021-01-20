For Jeep enthusiasts, the new Gladiator has tacked on a powerful diesel engine for 2021 that makes off-roading well, an extreme measure that will knock your socks off. That’s not to say that its gasoline sibling does not measure up, it just lacks the grunt that diesel engines inherently offer.
In its third production year, the mid-sized pickup now offers four removable doors, can seat four adults comfortably and has removable roof sections and foldable windshield for boulder climbing. All of that comes with a five-foot truck bed on all trim levels and four-wheel drive.
Is it right for you? Well, that depends on your penchant for up close wilderness exploring, rock climbing and fording up to 30 inches of water unscathed.
Pros:
Roomy cabin
Great styling
Longer wheelbase
Cons:
Entry and exit challenged
Can get pricey
Highway travel requires firm steering
The 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 can be added on three trim levels – Sport, Overland and Rubicon but is not available on the desert-rated Mojave. Our mid-range Overland tester for a week had a delivered base price of $41,890 however the diesel adds $6,000 and that is just the beginning of the optional equipment list.
We would still recommend the diesel however because of its 442 lb.-ft of torque starting at 1,400 rpm compared with the gasoline version 3.6-liter V6 achieving 260 lb.-ft. torque at 4,400 rpms. It also offers greater fuel economy.
The odd-looking boxy Jeep has competition from Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevy Colorado as well as the Jeep Wrangler. While Ford and Chevy lag in off-road prowess, Tacoma comes closer and some offer a smoother pavement ride.
It tows 6,500 pounds, less than its gasoline sibling’s 7,650 pounds primarily due to restricted airflow to cool the diesel engine through the grille and no room to mount an engine cooler elsewhere.
The Gladiator offers a plethora of optional equipment that boosted our tester’s sticker to $61,730. You can save thousands and still enjoy the Jeep experience without missing full leather interior, three-piece hardtop, LED interior lighting and wireless Bluetooth speaker.
We do recommend adding blind spot warning and cross path detection, adaptive cruise, forward collision warning and larger 8.4-inch display screen with full navigation controls.
Fortunately, standard equipment on all Gladiators includes heavy duty Dana front and rear axles, 18-inch granite crystal aluminum wheels, 3.73 axle ratio, fuel tank and transfer case skid plate shields, electronic roll mitigation and stability control, Torx tool kit, rear camera and under seat rear storage compartments.
We found powering through mud and water trails in southwest Florida child’s play. Mud and water sprays blanketed the Gladiator from rooftop down every few seconds. The ride was exhilarating with full grip and no resistance from its all-season paws.
When not sloshing around, the Overland cabin is a nice place to be with creature comforts and a suite of tech driving assists to keep you safer. Switchgear is easily accessible, and seats are firm and comfortable.
What was reviewed:
2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4x4
Engine: 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel, 442 lb.-ft. torque
EPA rated mileage: 22 city, 28 highway, 24 combined.
Assembled: The Jeep Gladiator is assembled in Toledo, Ohio. U.S./Canadian parts content – 65 percent; major source of foreign parts – Mexico – 19 percent. Country of origin; engine – Italy transmission – Germany.
Crash test ratings: Neither the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) nor The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) had rated the Gladiator as of this writing.
Warranty: 3 year/36,000 bumper to bumper; 5-year/100,000-mile powertrain. Available 36-month maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.