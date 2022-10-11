Since being elected to Congress in 2015, it’s been an honor to nominate outstanding central Arkansas students to our nation’s Service Academies. Over the last seven years I’ve had the privilege of nominating over 150 students to attend the Academies, including the US Naval Academy, US Military Academy at West Point, US Air Force Academy, and the US Merchant Marine Academy. In a state of three million people, it is a telling reminder of how hardworking and gifted the young people are to have so many Arkansans attending these universities.
Each of these students have shown that they are academically gifted and exemplify strong leadership qualities and good character. They have demonstrated their commitment to service while retaining both physical and mental discipline. Upon enrollment in the universities these students also commit to serve our nation, becoming commissioned officers and serving in our military immediately upon graduation.
For those interested in applying for one of the Service Academies, my office is ready to help. Applications for nominations are due to my office by November 1st of the applicant’s senior year. The applicant is also required to apply to the academies by their January 31st deadline. To be eligible for nomination to the Academies, applicants must be United States citizen between the ages of 17-23 without dependents. To assist me in the selection process, I have a panel of alumni from the academies, as well as other leaders across our state, who work with me on behalf of these nominations.
Every year, my office hosts an information session with service academy liaison staff to advise students interested in service, the Service Academies, and guide prospective students through the nomination process. This year, we will be holding an information session on Tuesday, October 25th at 6:00 p.m. at the Academics Plus Charter School in Maumelle. This information session is open to anyone with interest in the service academies – from prospective students and parents to administrators and youth mentors.
I invite students interested in further information regarding nominations, as well as school counselors or other staff, to attend our information session later this month. Further information about the nomination process through my office is available at my website, HILL.HOUSE.GOV. My Little Rock office is also happy to help answer questions or address any concerns you may have and can be reached directly at (501) 324-5941.
I look forward to nominating the next class of outstanding central Arkansas students to our Service Academies and commend all with an interest in serving our nation.
