Since being elected to Congress in 2015, it’s been an honor to nominate outstanding central Arkansas students to our nation’s Service Academies. Over the last seven years I’ve had the privilege of nominating over 150 students to attend the Academies, including the US Naval Academy, US Military Academy at West Point, US Air Force Academy, and the US Merchant Marine Academy. In a state of three million people, it is a telling reminder of how hardworking and gifted the young people are to have so many Arkansans attending these universities.

Each of these students have shown that they are academically gifted and exemplify strong leadership qualities and good character. They have demonstrated their commitment to service while retaining both physical and mental discipline. Upon enrollment in the universities these students also commit to serve our nation, becoming commissioned officers and serving in our military immediately upon graduation.

