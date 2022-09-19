Every community feels the impact when adults lack a high school diploma or the skills to compete in the 21st century workforce.

Not only is it devastating for the adults who may dream of a better life for their families, but it may impact education for future generations. Studies show that children of adults with low literacy skills have a 72 percent chance of being at the lowest reading skills themselves.

