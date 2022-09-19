Every community feels the impact when adults lack a high school diploma or the skills to compete in the 21st century workforce.
Not only is it devastating for the adults who may dream of a better life for their families, but it may impact education for future generations. Studies show that children of adults with low literacy skills have a 72 percent chance of being at the lowest reading skills themselves.
It is estimated that nearly 300,000 Arkansas adults do not have a high school diploma. The good news is that in our state there are resources for every adult to continue their education at either a minimal cost or no cost at all.
This week has been proclaimed as Adult Education Week in Arkansas.
There are 37 adult education providers that serve all 75 counties. On Thursday, every adult education center will be holding an open house from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The open house will provide an opportunity for Arkansans to learn what services are available in their community.
Adult education has served close to two million Arkansans since 1965, with more than 457,718 individuals passing the GED or earning their high school diploma since 1966.
Today, adult education programs do much more than GED preparation. The programs help Arkansans complete job training through the Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy program and help Arkansans improve their English language skills with English-as-a-Second Language classes.
Participation in these programs has an impact on accelerating growth toward a healthier economy. The ripple effect of adults continuing their education can have far-reaching results. Family members who are still in school see that education is important. Their determination influences others who are struggling.
You can find an adult education center near you by visiting www.aalrc.org or calling 1-877-963-4GED.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.