You know, from time to time life has a way of bringing you back to reality. A few weeks ago, I was invited to submit a copy of my latest book “Your Future Begins Today” to go in a time capsule that will be dug up in 150 years, which will be 2173. This took place as part of the celebration for our county’s 150-year celebration on April 12, 2023. While certainly I won’t be around in 2173, it makes you curious who will be. Will we still be a nation, and will we still have a problem with violence? This is really intriguing for me, but of course none of my questions can be answered.

If we did a survey of everyone who will read this column, we could ask them to answer the question, “What more than anything else would you like to know?” Without a doubt I am sure the overwhelming number of you would like to know, “Would we still be here and be a nation 150 years from now?”

