You know, from time to time life has a way of bringing you back to reality. A few weeks ago, I was invited to submit a copy of my latest book “Your Future Begins Today” to go in a time capsule that will be dug up in 150 years, which will be 2173. This took place as part of the celebration for our county’s 150-year celebration on April 12, 2023. While certainly I won’t be around in 2173, it makes you curious who will be. Will we still be a nation, and will we still have a problem with violence? This is really intriguing for me, but of course none of my questions can be answered.
If we did a survey of everyone who will read this column, we could ask them to answer the question, “What more than anything else would you like to know?” Without a doubt I am sure the overwhelming number of you would like to know, “Would we still be here and be a nation 150 years from now?”
Well, it’s foolish to speculate, and all we can do is our best to make sure we are here a year from now, then 10 years from now, then 25, 50 and 100 years from now. Of course, there are a few people in America today who will still be around 100 years from now, but they are few and far between, and none will be employed.
The dominant question on my mind is, “What can I do, going forward, to make our country a better nation today, and to be a good, law-abiding citizen who is a good role model for others.” While doing research for this column, I went back to our founding documents and read the Preamble to the United States Constitution. Here is what it says, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
When I read documents like this, I stand in awe of the dedication, character and vision of those who came to a new world and set up a government that would last for 247 years and counting. As a fellow American, I would appeal to you to take inventory of where you are now, in your thinking, your faith and your commitment to help preserve the greatest nation in the history of the world. I am committed to do all in my power to help improve and preserve this great nation.
I have children and grandchildren who will still be here when I am gone. Frankly, I fear for them if we don’t come together as a people, resolve to curb the violence, and quit the bickering in our government. This is especially true at the national level, and we must elect Godly men and women to office who provide the leadership to enable us to resist evil and make our nation safe again, as it was in the 1950s when I was growing up. The Americans who are older were around when they defeated our enemies and preserved our way of life.
May I close with this quote by Adlai Ewing Stevenson, “Patriotism is not a short and frenzied outburst of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication of a lifetime.” We will not fail if we hold on to the values our forefathers gave us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.