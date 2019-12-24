It was Christmas Eve, 1975, and I was going home for Christmas on leave, driving. Home was in Philadelphia, a long-enough drive, but I left that afternoon when my leave started, and planed on driving all night, putting me in Philly in the parent’s living room Christmas morning.
It was different then in 1975, different times for driving, all paper maps and pay phones, running up and down the dial on the AM radio in the Plymouth’s dashboard, trying to find some music to break up the road dullness.
Decided to stop for coffee in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a few hours up the Turnpike from home. Lot of truck stops in Scranton, it’s a trucking hub, and because of that finding an all-night with fresh coffee and gas pumps out front shouldn’t be too hard. It wasn’t.
The other thing about Scranton truck stops is there’s usually a driver or two at the counter, waiting for their load – bored truckers with time to kill. Usually good for a conversation if you wanted to chat with someone, break up the highway-thrum-AM-radio sound in your head enough to keep you awake for the last pull heading home.
Sat down at the counter, a guy sitting to my right a couple chairs over. The waitress brought a coffee. I had her heat me up a bear claw to keep it company. Said “Hi” to the guy, “Hi” back.
Outside not much going on, Christmas Eve after all. Dark of course, cold of course, once in a while a truck pulling out or in. A slow night in Scranton.
We were both smoking, ash trays at hand. That’s the way it was in ’75, everybody smoked. We got to talking, sitting there sipping coffee and beating up filter-tips.
He tells me, he wasn’t always a truck driver, used to work in a truck tire shop south of here, in Bethlehem.
“Driving pays better,” he said.
The hours weren’t as good, and he missed the kids when he was on the road, but a buck’s a buck, right?
Cigarette over the ashtray, pause, flick, thinking.
“A night like this a few years ago,” he said, you could tell he was polling his memory, “Christmas Eve and I was closing up the tire shop. I’m just about done, ready to lock the door and this couple shows up. They tried to get a room at the flop motel next door, but it was full up. ‘Did I have any place they could stay?’ the guy asked.”
“Young couple, she was pregnant as could be, doing that waddle-walk. He did most of the talking. They were low on gas, low on ideas, low on options and could I help?”
“Ah, you know,” sip of coffee, flick of ash, “so I told ’em I’d put ’em up in the wheel weight room. It had a heater and maybe we could make it work. I went back and got some pallets, some old newspapers (Racing Forms, the boss there played the trotters), packing blankets and rigged ’em something up. Made sure the heater was working.”
“I wasn’t that worried about leaving ’em. They didn’t looking like the stealing type, plus what were they going to steal? A lug wrench? A blown-out recap? Whatever, I was in a hurry to get home anyway. Got ’em put up there and headed for the house.”
“And, you know, I get home that night, tell the wife about it. We didn’t have any kids at the time, and she decides we need to run ’em out some breakfast in the morning. I know what that means, it means I got to drive back out to the shop in the morning. Like great, just what I wanted on Christmas.”
The waitress comes by and we each get our cups topped off. No, we tell her, we didn’t want anything else. We were good.
Sip.
“So I get out there the next morning and – and listen I couldn’t believe it – she’d had the kid overnight, right there in the shop, in the weight room. I get there, I got the aluminum foil sandwiches and thermos of coffee and the guy comes out and he starts apologizing for the mess telling me what happened and I’m like ‘Mess? In the wheel weight room? Man we’ll just hose it out later.’ Hand him the sandwiches – shell shocked by the news. I was a tire guy, what did I know about babies?”
“I go in the back and check, and in my mind I’m thinking ‘Oh man what is this going to be?’ and I look and, just, she’s fine, the kid’s fine, they’re both fine, laying there on a Racing Form mattress. The guy’s all fine and calm like this is the way the world works – that everybody has babies in the back of truck tire shops.”
Flicks to ashtray, thumb against the filter.
“I was a little confused, but it seems like they said some people had stopped for gas next door about the time everything was happening, some professors from the college, heard the racket and gave ’em a hand.”
“And I’m like ‘Oh Christ’ and thinking about how I’m going to explain all this mess to the boss. So I’m like, and I reach in my pocket and pull out what I had: $18, and gave it to the guy for gas. We couldn’t afford it but I’m thinking at this point we couldn’t afford not to. I got them loaded up. (That old gal just got in the car like nothing. Holding the baby, the whole time it’s all calm and looking around.)”
A tractor trailer drove past the window, somebody coming in off the road.
“I gave ’em directions to the hospital,” he said, “Told ’em they could keep the thermos. ‘Merry Christmas’ I said. Waved goodbye as they pulled out. Cleaned out the wheel weight room and turned the heat back down,” stubbing the cigarette out in the ashtray.
It was getting time to go, two hour drive yet. I started to get up.
“I always wondered what happened to that kid, how he turned out,” he said.
We said good night to the waitress, wished her a Merry Christmas. (I left her a $3 tip for a bear claw and a coffee. Christmas, you know?)
My guy, he turns to walk toward the row of pay phones, find out about his load. I turn toward the parking lot: Top off the gas in the Plymouth and next stop home, home for Christmas.
“Merry Christmas,” I say to him as he turns away toward the phones.
“Yeah, you too, Merry Christmas.”
Kienlen is the editor of the Van Buren County Democrat and The Sun-Times of Heber Springs.
