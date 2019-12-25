A Boy Named Jesus
(To the tune of “A Boy Named Sue”)
Well, my papa passed on when I was small,
And he didn’t leave much behind at all,
Just this old setar I play when Mama sings.
But Papa was a prophet and, when he died,
He said God would send his joy and pride -
A son - and he’d be called “The King of Kings.”
We looked for this king in every stranger,
Until we heard that, in a manger,
A boy was born who might just fill those shoes.
I packed the setar, told Mama goodbye,
And followed a star that lit the sky,
Because it attracted other searching Jews.
It was Bethlehem in late December.
My mouth was dry as a hot coal ember.
I stopped at a camel stop to have a brew.
There, at a table, sat three gents
With gold and myrrh and frankincense,
And they were looking for the new king, too.
I rode with them and talked of Chanukah.
As I played setar, one blew harmonica;
And we four pilgrims hadn’t gone too far
When I complained that I brought no gift,
But they said no one would be miffed
If I gave the king a tune on my setar.
I pondered what I’d play, but then
We saw a crowd at some small inn,
So quiet and so still that it was scary.
My three mates seemed to know all things
And they said, “Lo! The King of Kings!”
So I dismounted my old dromedary.
The crowd we joined just kept on comin,’
Encircling a baby and a woman;
And around the baby’s head there was a light.
I saw the tears of joy that poured
From folks who said, “This is The Lord!”
It proves that we’re the chosen people, right?”
My travelin’ buddies gave the child
Exotic treasures and he smiled,
But he chuckled when he heard a music beat.
A drummer boy was tapping rhythm,
So I joined in a’playing with him,
And soon the yard was full of tapping feet.
Excited by how good we were,
My buddies banged on jars of myrrh
With sticks of gold just like a xylophone.
When one of them, the harmonica player,
Wailed out notes like an angel’s prayer,
I made my setar sing and howl and moan.
Joseph, the papa, said, “What the hell!”
And grabbed some kind of big long shell
That he could make good music blowing through.
The mother, Mary, joined the sound;
With a comb and other stuff she found,
She made herself a screaming, wild kazoo.
The Bethlehemers , mainly Jews,
Were in the streets in dancing shoes,
Freaking out with every note and chord.
The cows mooed loud, and the donkeys brayed,
And camels joined the serenade.
We jammed all night and danced around The Lord.
Then Mary spoke and hushed the riot.
She said, “The Son of God needs quiet.”
She said he only stayed up late to please us,
And the best gift ever was our party,‘Cause she has it on the best authority
Life won’t be easy for this boy named Jesus.
