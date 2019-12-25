Since Christmas comes just once per year,
I have one chance to bend your ear.
I’ve been real good, so that should count
As a credit to my account.
Tracks on the floor near our Yule tree
Are now empty, so here’s my plea.
A diesel with warbonnet paint
Of Santa Fe décor. It ain’t
An eastern railroad – NYC.
New York Central isn’t for me!
Bring passenger cars with bright sides
For a lighted train set that glides
On rails like the Santa Fe Chief;
The fastest; fast beyond belief.
Our front room landscape is next best
To a real trip through the southwest.
Next up – a Pennsy GG1
In Brunswick Green, expertly done
With gold stripes – an electric dash
Out of Philly – quick as a flash.
Then add a freight train – a coal drag.
Norfolk and Western, it can brag
About on-time delivery
To power plants east of Lake Erie.
Add a new Rock Island Rocket.
Its décor is flashy – so lock it
In memory; a streamliner
With guests on board in its diner.
Finally, bring Lionel gear
So I can control trains this year.
With whistles, bells, and puffing smoke
I’ll run trains and enjoy a Coke.
One more point – show me how to add
A diversion suited for Dad.
I’ll need something that entertains;
He shouldn‘t co-opt my fun with trains.
