Since Christmas comes just once per year,

I have one chance to bend your ear.

I’ve been real good, so that should count

As a credit to my account.

Tracks on the floor near our Yule tree

Are now empty, so here’s my plea.

A diesel with warbonnet paint

Of Santa Fe décor. It ain’t

An eastern railroad – NYC.

New York Central isn’t for me!

Bring passenger cars with bright sides

For a lighted train set that glides

On rails like the Santa Fe Chief;

The fastest; fast beyond belief.

Our front room landscape is next best

To a real trip through the southwest.

Next up – a Pennsy GG1

In Brunswick Green, expertly done

With gold stripes – an electric dash

Out of Philly – quick as a flash.

Then add a freight train – a coal drag.

Norfolk and Western, it can brag

About on-time delivery

To power plants east of Lake Erie.

Add a new Rock Island Rocket.

Its décor is flashy – so lock it

In memory; a streamliner

With guests on board in its diner.

Finally, bring Lionel gear

So I can control trains this year.

With whistles, bells, and puffing smoke

I’ll run trains and enjoy a Coke.

One more point – show me how to add

A diversion suited for Dad.

I’ll need something that entertains;

He shouldn‘t co-opt my fun with trains.

