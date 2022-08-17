Our society is at a crossroads of good vs evil. Truth has been destroyed as lies make people feel better. Society accepts things that are morally wrong, so feelings are not hurt. Social media imprints fictional and/or adult issues upon children’s minds.

Children’s minds have a hard time distinguishing fact from fiction – for example a video game where shooting occurs in it is fictional, but a shooting in real life when death occurs is fact. Children have a hard time distinguishing between the two.

Dr. Kathi Sweere teaches seventh-grade science at Ruth Doyle Middle School in Conway, Arkansas.

