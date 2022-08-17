Our society is at a crossroads of good vs evil. Truth has been destroyed as lies make people feel better. Society accepts things that are morally wrong, so feelings are not hurt. Social media imprints fictional and/or adult issues upon children’s minds.
Children’s minds have a hard time distinguishing fact from fiction – for example a video game where shooting occurs in it is fictional, but a shooting in real life when death occurs is fact. Children have a hard time distinguishing between the two.
Unfortunately, video games are often babysitters for many children as parents often work more than one job to survive. True love demands truth. When we want the best for ourselves and others, it demands truth. Removing truth from society is like washing the blood from an injury without closing the gash. It leaves us open for more bleeding or, in this case, more destruction. As a government, a democracy, the truth is we must do something to protect our children. Truth holds us accountable, pinpointing where we have erred, and enabling us to make change. The people within our nation must face the truth that changes are needed to better the world for our legacy, our children. We, as a society, must face the truth that changes must be made and must be made now to protect our children. Laws limiting exposure to social media, laws keeping violence and sexual connotations from minds too young to understand the reality of such things, and laws ensuring our children are exposed to educational materials that aid them in developing the skills to .distinguish right from wrong (character education) need to be made.
Innocent children being murdered in schools. A place that is supposed to be safe for them. As a teacher, my heart bleeds for the families of these precious children. I live daily with the thought of what I should do to protect those children under my care in case a tragedy occurs. We, as a society, must work to make school a haven for all children. Children need a haven where they are allowed to learn, to ask questions, to dream, and to play. The learning involved in the school must not all be academic though. It must involve teaching students how to play and get along with others.
Character education is needed now more than ever as children need to learn responsibility, empathy, and learn to respect each other as the unique individual each person is. Character education, unfortunately, is not being taught in many homes.
Children are left to their own devices, many of which cause harm. Character education is needed in schools to help our society improve the protection of our most innocent resource, our children.
In the Bible, Proverbs 22:6 states: “Train up a child in the way he should go;· even when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
Character education brought into the schools early will instill traits in our children so they do not depart from it. When students are trained in character education, which fosters the development of ethical and responsible individuals, the children can face the unknown dangers that are in today’s society. Young people today get exposed to thousands of negative influences through the media, their peers, and even, unfortunately, the adults they are around. Students need to be trained to handle these pressures and to realize right from wrong, starting in their formative years. Proverbs 23:7 states: “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” When children do not know right from wrong when it is not modeled for them, when they do not have goals to aspire towards, when they are exposed to things in society which seem positive yet are evil, then destruction in society occurs. Children need to know how to realize positive things for themselves and others. They must be taught to aspire towards positive dreams and goals for themselves. When children have positive goals and are encouraged to achieve them, I have seen the difference it makes in children’s lives.
I teach middle school science. Science is a fun subject to teach and my middle school students love it, especially the hands-on labs. Science takes every second of each period with no extra time for other topics to be discussed, but character education is important. Therefore, I teach character education when we cannot go out to recess due to the weather. I utilize the time by teaching from Jim Davidson’s book, “Your Future Begins Today.” This book has short chapters with easily read text that students who are middle school-age can comprehend. For example, after reading “Don’t Shoot Yourself in the Foot!” we talked about how students today are going crazy following social norms. They do not realize their decisions, such as following a TikTok challenge, can drastically alter the course of their lives. Many students do not realize the laws surrounding the things they do and since they are “challenged” by social media to complete these tasks, they do not recognize the ramifications of following these challenges or think the ramifications will be overlooked due to it being a social media challenge. Unfortunately, they often get “shot in the foot” when they realize consequences for actions do exist and must face them. These consequences can alter their lives if they include expulsion or jail time. Parents making excuses for them or trying to reason their behavior does not help. The students have “shot themselves in the foot” and have made bad decisions that affect their lives.
My students and I often discuss the chapter that I have read to them and relate it to today’s world. I ask questions such as: “What are they being challenged to do?” “What peer pressure is affecting them to behave this way?” “How does this apply in your life?” These questions from the reading of a chapter spur discussions on character education and how the trait discussed in the chapter can be applied to their actual life. We have also used Claim, Evidence, Reasoning scientific writing for the students to express their thoughts via written communication.
One of the students wrote, “When you are not raised to understand how to behave, it can affect your actions throughout your life. I never realized that there are societal or behavioral norms for how I should behave. I know some of my friends have parents who teach them to behave, or they go to church to learn, but I have not been taught and if I can follow these traits, it may change my life.” Having character education in the schools, especially in the formative years, can change many students’ lives as they are not always being taught it at home.
I have many good quotes that my students have shared. “I did not realize...” being the main one. This shows a lack of character education being taught in their homes, as they truly have no sense of certain traits of proper behavior. Most students want to please adults. They will live up to adult expectations of them. When you give them goals to work towards, they usually set out to achieve that goal.
I think Mr. Davidson s book will open doors for discussion in the classroom as well as relevant lessons that could and should be learned by today’s students. If schools could bring character education back into the classroom, I think we will see less crime and a more favorable climate for families. Character education could easily be taught by counselors as lessons, then the lessons could be reinforced by teachers in the classroom. Research done on character education has proven that schools that employ character education have fewer incidents of disciplinary referrals, suspensions, and truancy as well as other discipline issues. Character education also brings an increase in academic growth. Our students in today’s world are having a “crisis” in character as they truly do not recognize right from wrong as they are exposed to so much of wrong before their minds can understand the difference. When students are taught character education, they can apply the learning in their everyday life to gain a true understanding of moral norms. Jim Davidson’s book is applicable and timely, especially with the trends in crime facing our world today.
I hope that character education is brought back into schools as the government, as well as teachers/counselors must step in to stop the trend of discipline and crime facing our students today. We must set high expectations not only of academics but of behavior to enable students to truly understand what is expected of them and how they should behave. I hope key decisions regarding the use of character education are made to make a difference for our students.
Dr. Kathi Sweere teaches seventh-grade science at Ruth Doyle Middle School in Conway, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.