What kind of governor would Sarah Huckabee Sanders be if she were elected? In many ways, probably a lot like her father was.
Gov. Mike Huckabee’s rhetoric could be pretty tough. He referred to conservative Republican legislators as “Shiites” as an uncomplimentary comparison to the Muslim sect that’s predominant in Iran. When one legislator proposed denying public benefits to illegal immigrants, Huckabee said, “I drink a different kind of Jesus juice.” Since he left office, his sharp tongue hasn’t dulled.
But even though he might have ticked off some people – and gotten ticked off himself – he governed pragmatically and from the center like his successors, Govs. Mike Beebe and Asa Hutchinson, have done. In fact, at times he governed from the left of center, and definitely left of the Republican Party’s center. He championed ARKids First, a government health insurance program for children, along with a one-eighth-cent conservation tax increase for state parks and the Game and Fish Commission. He had a soft spot for prisoners and granted clemency rather freely. And you might notice that the quotes in the second paragraph were aimed at legislators more conservative than he was. In the second one, Huckabee was defending illegal immigrants receiving government services.
So a right-winger Huckabee wasn’t.
Huckabee left the Governor’s Mansion – which wife Janet renovated – in 2007 after 10 years in office. During a joint appearance with Hutchinson, Beebe and former Gov. Jim Guy Tucker in December 2018, he called being governor “the best job in the world.”
Sanders, 38, spent some important formative years in that Mansion. She was 14 years old when her father, then lieutenant governor, went on television on July 16, 1996, to demand that Tucker leave office as he had said he would after his conviction on conspiracy and wire fraud. By the end of the day, Huckabee had been sworn in. She would come home to that Mansion from her studies at Ouachita Baptist University, the college where her parents had attended and where her dad had graduated in two-and-a-half years.
When Huckabee left office in 2007 and ran for president, Sanders was his national political director. That was the year Huckabee won Iowa and finished second in total delegates in the Republican primary to Sen. John McCain. Eight years later, she managed her dad’s less successful 2016 presidential campaign. In between, she worked in campaigns for Arkansas Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton.
She became a national figure as President Trump’s press secretary. What you think of her probably is related to what you think of Trump, but, regardless, she displayed an impressively thick skin in the face of reporters’ challenging questions.
However, as her Republican opponent, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, has pointed out, she hasn’t actually managed anything in government other than the White House Press Office. And so far, we’re not hearing much from her about how she’d manage Arkansas’ executive branch. She raised $5 million during the first two months of her campaign, and presumably millions more since then, but she hasn’t campaigned much here or subjected herself to reporters’ questions. She has tweeted that “we need to begin phasing out the state income tax.” But at least in the early stages, her campaign has been as much about national issues as Arkansas ones. “With the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense,” she said in her introductory campaign video.
So what does all this tell us about how Sanders would govern? It seems likely that she’d be like her dad. She’d be socially conservative but wouldn’t necessarily seek to cut government programs. She would be more than willing to engage in political combat. She’d say things occasionally that offend some people. But overall she’d follow her predecessors’ examples of governing pragmatically.
The day-to-day pressures and responsibilities likely would lead her in that direction. A person has to do their job, even if it’s the best one in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.