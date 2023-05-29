It was Christmas Day in 1982. J.R. and his family and friends, which amounted to about a dozen people in all, were enjoying a wonderful and relaxing Christmas at J.R.’s home in St. James, Jamaica. The day was bright and cheerful. Due to Jamaica’s warm climate, there was no snow. The warm temperature did not hinder their festive holiday moods in the least. They thought back on previous Christmases they had spent together and looked forward to many more. As the day slowly turned into evening on the tropical island, the dozen people readied themselves for dinner. The dozen people entered the large dining room from other parts of the house through three large doors. They began taking their places at a table large enough to accommodate 20 people which took up almost all of the space in the room. They were just about to say the blessing when something happened which would make this Christmas the most memorable of their lives.

At precisely 6 p.m., with everyone seated, they bowed their heads to say the blessing. At that instant, three masked young men quickly entered all three doors of the dining room. One had a knife, another had a hatchet, and the third one had a pistol. One of the masked intruders said, “Somebody’s going to die here tonight.” J.R. and the others at the table were completely shocked. Some of them screamed while others were too afraid to make a sound. One of J.R.’s friends fainted out of fright. J.R. calmly looked at the intruders. He showed no fear but followed their instructions. The intruders had them lay on their stomachs on the floor. J.R. looked at each of the other 11 people who, before 6 p.m., had been enjoying a wonderful Christmas together. J.R.’s wife, June, slowly moved her hands under her body to hide her jewelry, especially her wedding ring. Seconds felt like hours.

A writer of history, Brad Dison earned his master’s degree in the subject from Louisiana Tech University. He has written four history books and has been published in newspapers and scholarly journals. Keep up with the column through the Facebook group “Remember This? by Brad Dison.” For more real stories about real people with a twist, listen to Brad Dison’s podcast “Remember This?” at http://www.BradDison.com. Dison’s book “Remember this?” is available for preorder on that site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.