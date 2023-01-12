If you were in the business of selling success motivation tapes to make a living, you would want to look successful, right? Well, me too. When I got in this business back in 1970, one of the first things I did was go out and buy myself a new Cadillac. In fact, I bought a new one each year for the next three years, and even got the third one paid for. Back in those days you could get a new Cadillac, without all the bells and whistles, for about $13,000. Since I was selling cassette tapes, and wanted to listen to them, I had a cassette player installed in my car.

Now, this background is just to set the stage for a very interesting and important concept that I want to share with you today. On May 1, 1970, I went into business with the late Bob Gannaway, who had been my Dale Carnegie instructor, to market the Earl Nightingale Success Motivation Programs that were produced on cassette. Of all the motivation messages we were selling, and by far the most important, was called “The Magic Word,” and the magic word was, and still is, “Attitude.” We soon learned that schools were our best prospects, as “Attitude” had become the buzz word for educators back in those days.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

