You’ve probably never heard of Blair Adams, but he may have been one of the more important Christian thinkers in recent memory, and he definitely was one of the most visionary.
Adams, who died July 27 of cancer at age 77, founded Homestead Heritage, a Christian community that is now based in Elm Mott, Texas, four hours from Texarkana.
The idea behind Homestead Heritage is that a church is not a building that you “go to” on Sunday. Instead, it’s a group of people who share a life of faith within a community.
Adams grew up in Texas and after a spiritual journey became a minister. With his wife, Regina, he started a church in a bad neighborhood in New York City in 1973. A tribute to Adams on Homestead Heritage’s website described his developing thoughts on modern American life this way: “The educational model, the entertainment, the approach to vocation, the provision of essentials like food, the order of family relationships – all of these represented a culture that was fostering the very dysfunctions you were striving to help people overcome.”
An alternative culture was needed, he decided. He and his church members developed a communal Christian lifestyle marked by homeschooling, home births, and growing their own food. That back-to-the-land lifestyle could not be lived in New York City. Eventually the entire church community, about 100 people at the time, moved to Colorado and started a farm.
The community then moved to Texas in 1980 and took root. It has grown to about 1,000 people, about a fourth of whom live on the community property. It operates a 550-acre farm using draft animals. Families also have gardens at their own homes. Food is grown and prepared naturally. Traditional hand-crafting skills like soap-making, weaving, and furniture-making are emphasized. Community members learn a variety of skills rather than specializing in one thing. Sister communities have sprung up in three states and three countries.
Adams believed in living peacefully with others outside of the community. Crafts are sold in Homestead Heritage’s Craft Village and displayed at the community’s annual Thanksgiving Homestead Fair. The community teaches outsiders traditional skills through its Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture courses.
We have several friends who have moved their families from Arkansas to Elm Mott. They live a lifestyle focused on faith, hard work and their fellow community members. They’re always doing something for somebody. They stay busy doing positive activities and developing skills. They take advantage of what’s good about modern American life while also seeking to avoid what’s harmful about it. They have internet but don’t watch TV.
Homestead Heritage’s lifestyle is not for everyone, of course. Members live as part of a separate community, within but apart from society. You’d have to believe what the community members believe in order to be a part of their fellowship. While they don’t engage in politics, they live conservatively. It’s common for families to have a lot of kids. Members of the community have traditional views on family roles and relationships. Women dress modestly and don’t cut their hair.
Regardless, church leaders in Arkansas should consider making a pilgrimage to Elm Mott to get some ideas about how to make their own church less of a facility and more of a community.
It doesn’t take a genius to realize that modern American life is fundamentally unhealthy – physically, mentally, socially and spiritually. We complain about such things all the time. The folks at Homestead Heritage have undertaken the much harder task of intentionally doing something about it. In a disconnected world, they’re trying to figure out how to authentically connect with God, with the land, and with other people.
Blair Adams started thinking about these things 50 years ago. Now – especially now – would be a good time for the rest of us.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 16 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @steve brawner.
