To be sure, life is an exciting adventure, especially if you are always looking for new and exciting things to do. Sometimes we find exciting things in the most unexpected places. This is certainly true for me, as I discovered something truly exciting this past week. I read a fantastic book titled, “Free and Fearless: The Amazing Impact of One Precious Life”, by Phil Moser. After reading this book, I wrote Phil a note saying that, “if the position of president of your fan club is open, I would like to apply.” The reason I was so excited about this book and its author is that he had a way of tugging at your heart strings on almost every page.
This book is an amazing tribute by the author to his daughter Brittany Moser, whose life was cut short in 2017 after only 32 years, by a rare condition known as Addison’s disease. She had been a happy-go-lucky flight attendant, soaring high above reality, when her diagnosis suddenly brought her down to earth. However, Brittany’s short life was not defined by how she died but how she lived each day to the fullest and the profound impact on those around her. Here are a few of her valuable life lessons that the author shares with readers.
1. How precious life is and how we can affect the people around us.
2. How an open mind and a positive attitude can inspire us to do things we never thought possible.
3. How to move out of our comfort zones and into a challenging existence that can turn each day into an exciting gift to be explored.
4. How to not let fear control us, and to use our abilities to seek unique, positive and inspiring adventures.
5. To embrace change as a natural part of life.
6. And finally, that we won’t be remembered by our things or our savings accounts, but by how we made other people feel.
The backdrop for this book is after Brittany graduated from college, she moved to Denver, Colo., and fell in love with the people, the clean air and especially the gorgeous scenery that can be found all across the state. As you may know, Denver is known as “The Mile High City” and one of the things that Brittany and her dad Phil decided to do was create a Bucket List. Over time, they planned to visit each place on the list. Many required great physical condition and stamina to reach them. They had visited 12 of the following 20 places before she passed away.
After she died, her dad made the decision to have her body cremated and made a commitment that he and his wife Marilyn would continue to check off the balance of the places on the list and to spread her ashes at Crystal Lake, as a tribute to a life well lived. Please get and read this book, as a portion of the sales will be donated to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation.
The Bucket List: Crystal Lake, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Royal Gorge Bridge, Bridal Veil Falls, Mesa Verde, Dinosaur National Monument, Horse Tooth Reservoir, Chautauqua Park, Glenwood Hot Springs, Hanging Lake, Garden of the Gods, Devil’s Head Fire Lookout, Rabbit Ears Pass, Lookout Mountain, Great Sand Dunes, The Purple Seats at Coors Field, The Saw Tooth, Maroon Bells, Waterfall Inside Casa Bonita and Trail Ridge Road. P.S. One thing I learned after reading this book is there are hundreds of sights just as awesome in the state of Colorado. This is certainly one fantastic place.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.