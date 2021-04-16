Do you ever get down-in-the-mouth because of some of the mundane tasks that you have to do each day or each week? If you do, I have something to share with you that may change your perspective.
We don’t appreciate the sunshine until it’s rained or been cloudy for several days in a row. We don’t appreciate good health until we have spent several days in the sick bed or a hospital. We don’t appreciate having enough money to pay all of our bills until we have been through some really hard times – I mean being broke for months on end.
To add one more: a housewife does not really appreciate a washer and dryer unless she’s had the experience of a Kentucky grandmother that I read about some time back. This grandmother had written down some washday instructions for a new bride. As you will soon see, this was many, many years ago before we had any of the time-saving, labor-saving appliances most of us take for granted today. If for no other reason, what I want to share with you will give you a new appreciation for what you do have. As I share these instructions, keep in mind that this was not only many years ago, but these instructions are in the original wording and spelling and they even contain a little philosophy.
The central theme is “Honey, it’s washday and you better be up early.” 1. Bilt fire in the backyard to heat kettle of rain water. 2. Set tubs so smoke won’t blow in eyes if wind is pert. 3. Shave one hole cake of lye soap in billin water. 4. Sort things, make three piles. 1 pile white, 1 pile colored, 1 pile work britches and rags. 5. To make starch, stir flour in cool water to smooth, then thin down with billin water. 6. Take white things, rub dirty spots on board, scrub hard, and then bile. Rub colored don’t bile, just rinch and starch. 7. Take things out of kettle with broomstick handle, then rinch and starch. 8. Hang old rags on fence. 9. Spread tea towels on grass. 10. Pore rinch water in flowerbed. 11. Scrub porch with hot soapy water. 12. Turn tubs upside down. 13. (And here is the kicker) Go put on clean dress, smooth hair with hair combs. Brew cup of tea, sit and rock a spell and count your blessings.”
Well, that is the end of it, and I want you to know that the spelling in these instructions drove my spell-check crazy. However, I love to read things like this because it reminds me of how very blessed we are to be alive in these exciting times. Why not tape this column up in your washroom, and the next time you get to feeling a little low, take a moment and reread it? As I said earlier, it could change your perspective for that day.
The people who lived back in the pioneer days of our nation had it much harder in many ways, but they did not have the distractions and the stress that pervades our society today. I might also add that my father was from Kentucky, the 15th state to enter the Union, and this gives me a special feeling for the people of the Bluegrass State. That is, of course, until they play the Razorbacks.
All kidding aside, at the very least what I have shared with you today should remind each of us that someone else paid the price for most of the blessings we enjoy today. We all stand on the shoulders of our forefathers, and personally I am grateful for those who have gone before us to build the roads, invent and produce all of our modern conveniences and develop medicines and vaccines to enable us to live much longer than previous generations. Please remember that the best antidote for discouragement has always been intelligent action. Begin now to make plans for a brighter future.
Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.
