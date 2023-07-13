In 1980, thanks to the inspiration of the late Earl Nightingale’s radio program titled “Our Changing World,” I began my own five-day-a-week daily program titled “How to Plan Your Life.” This title came about because in the past decade I had conducted more than 50 six-hour seminars with high school students. I called these seminars “How to Plan Your Life,” as we focused on career planning and how to succeed in today’s modern world. This was a commercially sponsored program and I helped stations find a sponsor to pay for the airtime, with little profit for me and the station.

It was kind of uncanny the way things worked out. Over the next several years the list of stations that carried my program grew to more than 300 stations coast to coast. And would you believe most of my sponsors were funeral homes? This was due in large part to the fact that my program just fit their needs. My program was spiritually based, while me not being a preacher, and my title and content was consistent with their needs of selling pre-planning and pre-need funerals. This is a process where families would come to the funeral home, sit down and work out all the details of how they wanted their service to be conducted. They could also pay for the service in advance, which would ensure a price that was locked in and not be subject to inflation.

