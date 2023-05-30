Walking into Arkansas Children’s Hospital is a multi-level experience. It’s bright and inviting, almost like a discovery museum with art installations and interesting details everywhere you look.
I get the idea, but this bright visual juxtaposes against a very sobering reality. The building houses the most innocent of us going through some of the most difficult things. Standing in the lobby, looking at art, you can be sure that somewhere in that building, there is pain. There is broken hearts.
I got a taste of it this week when we brought our youngest son in for a procedure to test his kidneys. For this procedure, he was strapped naked to a table, had a catheter inserted and was x-rayed.
He is 2 years old and had no clue what was going on. His terror was palpable.
To be clear, the doctors and nurses were fantastic. They were so good, and we were so grateful for them, but there is no escaping the fact that the experience was bizarre, painful and scary for our little guy.
Thankfully, once it was over and the test was run, he seemed to forget he’d been through it almost immediately. He was happy and laughing again within minutes.
It made me think of the many families struggling with childhood cancer right now, putting a little one through radiation treatments. How difficult that must be. When your child is scared or in pain, there is little else you can focus on.
My infant sister died in her crib when I was small. I know firsthand the way grief can ripple through your entire life, and how far-reaching and complex it can be. To stand on the edge of grief and hope must be a different kind of pain altogether.
I have no grand point in writing this. Just like there is no reason for a child to experience such things, there are no words I can write assemble in the face of these kinds of tragedies.
For those in the thick of it, my heart is with you.
For the doctors and nurses at hospitals everywhere – thank you.
And for the colorful paintings and jungle gym and color-changing floors and flowing indoor waterfalls and metal ladybugs ... I get it.
What time, effort and money has been spent to make a place of broken hearts into a place of beauty.
