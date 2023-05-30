Walking into Arkansas Children’s Hospital is a multi-level experience. It’s bright and inviting, almost like a discovery museum with art installations and interesting details everywhere you look.

I get the idea, but this bright visual juxtaposes against a very sobering reality. The building houses the most innocent of us going through some of the most difficult things. Standing in the lobby, looking at art, you can be sure that somewhere in that building, there is pain. There is broken hearts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.