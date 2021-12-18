Dear Santa,
I write today to explain some history that happened before your time and to request a visit from the Mother Ship as my Christmas present. Some friends and I want to go home.
Did you know that Earth and all that comes with it began as a cosmic experiment? It was created eons ago by ancestors of some current Earth inhabitants, including me. Those distant ancestors lived in a galaxy far from our solar system.
But the experiment was deemed a failure shortly after it began, and after the failure was logged accordingly, protocol dictated destruction of the planet and disposal of it as space dust; however, procedural paperwork became bogged down in the research bureaucracy of the time, and unbeknownst to the powers that be, the Earth kept traveling its orbit, undisturbed.
As is now clear, not every aspect of the experiment failed. In fact, more than two-thirds of the encapsulated seeds, included with the planet on its origination, exceeded their growth expectations, whether programmed for immediate or delayed germination.
Unnoticed as it traveled, great changes occurred, ultimately bringing to Earth’s surface what many of today’s Earthlings laughingly call intelligent life. As you know, Santa, from keeping your naughty and nice lists for many years, the Earth supports very little intelligent life.
Nevertheless, my more immediate ancestors (at least the ones with direct lineage to those original interplanetary researchers) have tolerated the foolishness on Earth for thousands of years. And, to their credit, they never interfered with the economic, political, social or technological developments that have occurred during Earth’s existence.
That restraint, of course, explains why the idiocy chronicled by Earthlings over time has evolved unfettered into physical and intellectual chaos at so many times, in so many places. I’m sure I need not explain this any further to you, although I will point out that various major negative events and processes, such as plagues, wars, environmental disasters and animals eating other animals, were not part of the experiment.
At any rate, Santa, the collective disarray on Earth has driven an immovable wedge between some of us and the rest of the creatures inhabiting the planet. In response, I ask that you make every effort to arrange for our ancestors to send a rescue vessel. Thank you so much.
Sincerely,
Waiting for the Mother Ship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.