The start of the 2020-21 school year has been a much-anticipated event. Before the last school year was even completed in May, there was talk and speculation regarding this fall. “Will schools reopen for in-person learning?” “Will we be able to have onsite instruction again?” Throughout the summer, COVID-19 updates at both the national and state levels included questions about schools. School districts eventually announced options for Fall 2020- virtual or onsite- the parents’ choice. Then there were questions. So many questions. “How do I choose?” “What happens if I change my mind?” “What about sports? And Band?” “What will the school cafeteria look like?” “Will the desks in the classrooms be 6 feet apart?” “Will all the students and teachers wear masks?” “What will we do if someone gets sick?” And perhaps most of all ….”Is this even safe?”
Teachers and staff weren’t immune to the barrage of ever-changing information, daily discussions and debates, and nagging news headlines about schools reopening. They reported back to work a few weeks ago with questions and concerns of their own. “What will teaching look like in this ‘new normal?’” “How can I connect with students through this mask?” “What adjustments do I need to make to my classroom to keep everyone safe and healthy?” “Can I keep myself healthy?” It has been a busy and overwhelming time for everyone.
This past week, it finally happened. Schools reopened for the first time since March 13th. Our district did a “staggered start” to ease families back into routines and new procedures, so we actually had two “First Days of School”- Monday and Tuesday. On those days, both as a parent and a CPSD staff member, I came to a profound realization. But even if I had been just an observer of those first days, I know I couldn’t help but notice this significant truth.
Most of you have hopefully read the well-known story (or seen the movie) Dr. Suess’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” (If you haven’t read or seen it, put that on your list for this December!) In the movie, the Grinch does everything he can to put a stop to Christmas. He steals all the gifts, the decorations, the food, etc. All that is left after he is done ransacking the village are the villagers themselves- waking up Christmas morning in their pajamas. But as the Grinch watches in complete disbelief, the people come together, hardly noticing the missing things, and begin their Christmas celebration just like they always do. The famous line from the Grinch then reads:
“Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas- perhaps- means a little bit more.”
The Grinch discovers the true meaning of Christmas that day. His eyes were opened to something that was there all along, and his perspective was changed for good.
School started this week in the Conway Public School District. Thousands of students came through the doors of 16 different school buildings. Three-thousand more logged on virtually. Everyone onsite wore masks. Students may have sat on only one side of the cafeteria tables. Pick-up lines looked a little different. All students now have a chromebook and are learning how to login to a virtual platform. But guess what? Regardless of these things, the first day of school was still the first day of school. People came together- teachers, students, parents- like they always do- and school was school.
We saw teachers crying as they laid eyes on students they hadn’t seen in 6 months...astounded at how much they had grown, and relief on students’ faces as they returned to the “safe place” of school. There was pure joy in the eyes of kindergarteners as they walked into those big school doors for the first day. (And yes, tears in the proud eyes of the moms and dads!) Parents took the classic “First Day of School pictures and posted them on social media. Junior High and High School students still pretend not to like the first day pictures. Our teachers and staff were elated to see and hear students in the hallways again. They logged on to greet virtual students with the same excitement. Students were so thrilled to be back. One young man in elementary school may have said it best, “That was the longest break EVER!”
Just like Christmas means more than gifts and decorations, school is more than mask mandates and social distancing. It is more than see saw and schoology and tech issues. (We will get those figured out, though!) School is teachers and students. It’s people. It’s smiles you can feel behind a mask and through a computer screen. It’s “whatever it takes” each day. If we focus on this, it will change our perspective throughout this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.