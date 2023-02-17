Editor’s Note: Jim Owen, Conway High School history teacher from 1981 until 2009, is the 2023 CPS Foundation Distinguished Educator and will be honored at the Hall of Honor Gala on Tuesday, March 7,2023, 7:30 p.m. The Gala will take place in the Conway High School Cafeteria.

Yes, I was the teacher in the classroom NEXT to Jim Owen for 20 years. When I became a history teacher at Conway High School in 1985, Jim had been teaching there for only a few years but he was already a legend.

After writing for the Log Cabin for several years, Cindy Beckman now does freelance writing, edits Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, the historical journal of the Faulkner County Historical Society, and serves on the Faulkner County Museum Commission.

