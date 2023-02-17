Editor’s Note: Jim Owen, Conway High School history teacher from 1981 until 2009, is the 2023 CPS Foundation Distinguished Educator and will be honored at the Hall of Honor Gala on Tuesday, March 7,2023, 7:30 p.m. The Gala will take place in the Conway High School Cafeteria.
Yes, I was the teacher in the classroom NEXT to Jim Owen for 20 years. When I became a history teacher at Conway High School in 1985, Jim had been teaching there for only a few years but he was already a legend.
Although Jim was a Conway High graduate, part of the 1964 legendary football team, I met him for the first time when UCA assigned me to observe his Arkansas History class in 1983.What an experience! He was so knowledgeable about his topic that I was immediately intimidated that I could never learn all I needed to know to be a history teacher.
A year later, I did my student teaching with Bob Wilson, who taught in the classroom next to Jim. Then I went back to grad school to get my master’s degree – I needed to know way more about history if I were going to keep up with Jim.
Nineteen months later, in January 1986, I began what would be a 30-year career at Conway High. Jim was still lecturing away in the room next door. I remember the pressure I felt to make sure I was fully prepared and knowledgeable about my subject every day lest Jim hear me say something wrong.
My desk sat next to the paper-thin partition wall that separated my room from Jim’s. Sometimes in the quiet moments when my students were taking a test or I was just grading papers, I would listen to that booming voice, soaking in all I could about whatever subject he was talking about that day.
Elective courses were often bounced around to whichever teacher had a place in their schedule and that was the case with a little course called Contemporary American History which covered the years after World War II. I loved that course – it had been my study emphasis during graduate school – and one year in the late 1980s, I got to teach it! Ah! The Kennedy Assassination and Watergate and the Cold War!
Unfortunately, I didn’t have room in my schedule the following year and so Jim took up the class, using the same textbook, The Glory and the Dream by William Manchester, a fascinating but exhaustive 1,397-page book that most students used as a doorstop. Well, some of Jim’s students actually read it that year and it ultimately got pulled because some of its content was deemed by some to be inappropriate for teenagers. Jim stood up for using the book and ended up being awarded the 1989 Civil Libertarian of the Year award by the Arkansas ACLU. He got to keep the book as a supplementary source too.
In those early years, Jim was the only one in the department who taught the elective World History course. But about eight years in, the course became more popular and I began to get Jim’s “spares” – the overflow classes that he could not teach because his day was full. We began to share teaching materials – like his slides on the Renaissance – and I picked his brain as often as I could.
Jim was one of those rare teachers who had a passion for teaching history. He wasn’t there for the money. In fact, sometimes I would have to help the school payroll clerk find his uncashed checks that he left on his desk. The payroll department needed to reconcile the bank statements and those checks were still outstanding.
Jim eventually began teaching Advanced Placement World History and there he found his niche. Those smart and gifted students soaked up every word that came out of his mouth. They were his beloved “wards and lambs” and they loved him.
Parents came in droves to see Mr. Owen on parent-teacher conference night. They soon began using my classroom as the waiting room, lining up against my back wall as they waited their turn to confer. I usually visited with them while they waited, attempting to lighten the stress and apprehension they felt.
When smoking was banned on campus, Jim solved his dilemma by driving across the street to smoke. His classroom door opened to the front parking lot where he left his old brown Suburban and later his faded blue Volvo station wagon. When the bell rang to end class, he would fly out the door and down the front drive. Most of the time he got back just in time for his next class!
Eventually, I began teaching Jim’s overflow sections of AP World History as well. He and I often had long philosophical discussions and I continued to learn so much from him. I, in turn, tried to help him learn how to use new technologies and resources on the Internet. Even when we no longer taught next door to one another, I still would swing by his new classroom to visit and discuss the ins-and-outs of AP World History, politics, current events, etc.
Jim grew up in the ‘60s while I became an adult in the Reagan years. We had different perspectives but we never let politics get in the way of a good discussion on practically any subject. I miss those days and I miss him! Jim retired in 2009 and passed away from cancer five years later.
I continued teaching AP World History in the shadow of Jim Owen until my retirement in 2015.
