Conway and Faulkner County are seeing a variety of new businesses opening despite the obstacles presented by social distancing. New and unique products and services are being offered and several food vendors are setting up in mobile units.
Spud Love, a food truck offering loaded potato dishes, opened on Tuesday, June 9 at 1200 Harkrider. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or whenever they are sold out.
Dennis Merker announced this past week that he is opening a street side mobile hot dog cart. He will be set up at various locations around the Conway area. The business is called Big D’s Dogs.
We also have some new businesses dedicated to personal care. Bath and Body Works will open its Conway Commons location on July 11. This will be a second location for the retail store. The other store is in the Conway Towne Centre.
Meanwhile, JC Penney’s appears to be open with limited hours, offering discounted prices as it moves toward permanent closure. A large sign has been posted on the front of the store announcing the closure of this business that has been part of the Conway business community for decades.
Fizz Facial Bar, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 303, is making preparations to open in its Plazza at Centerstone location after delays due to the coronavirus. The business offers custom-designed express treatments that are affordable and get you out in about 30 minutes.
Crystal Booth, the creator and founder of Fizz Facial Bar, worked in Medical Aesthetics for many years and holds various certifications for treatments. A University of Kentucky graduate, she is a licensed esthetician in Kentucky and Arkansas. She opened the Jonesboro location in 2018 after she and her husband moved there and it quickly became a rejuvenating and relaxing hot spot.
It has been a year since Hungry Howie’s Pizza announced that it would open three locations in Arkansas. The Little Rock location is now open at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road but there still is no location in North Little Rock and Conway. Hungry Howie’s still has its name on a space in Phase 3 Plazza at Centerstone Shopping Center, 2235 Dave Ward Drive.
Sweet House Donuts & Ice Cream is coming soon to 2915 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 1. We have seen this combination before with Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins but a location near the residential areas could be a plus for this new initiative.
Tim Ester has opened a food truck, Uncle Tim’s, at 228 Highway 286 E. at Skunk Hollow Road, two miles east of Lewis Crossing Shopping Center. He is offering sandwiches, salads, chicken tenders and catfish fillets. Tim has 40 years of experience in the restaurant business. Some may remember him as the manager at Stoby’s. Hours are 11-2 and 4-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
In Vilonia, Simple Simon’s Pizza opened June 15 at 14 S. Church Street and the dining room is open. The restaurant offers pizza, calzones, stromboli, wings, salad bar and more. On Tuesdays, there are two buffets 11-1:30 and 5-8 p.m.
B.J. and Becky Dumond opened the first Simple Simon’s Pizza in Sand Springs, Oklahoma in 1987. Today there are nearly 200 locations in nine states. Arkansas has other locations in Beebe, Booneville, Star City, Charleston, Farmington, Hatfield, Lincoln, Mansfield, Mena, Nashville and Van Buren.
In Greenbrier, a new mobile catering unit, Ol’ Bart Southern Eats, 23 Sawrie Road, is up and running. Chef Bart is an avid outdoorsman who has industry partnerships with Traeger Grills, Drake Waterfowl, FireDisc Cookers, and Realtree Outdoors as well as numerous hunting and fishing lodges. He has cooked for hunting and fishing lodges, corporate parties, festivals, religious events and various family gatherings and special events.
The Pasta House has also set up a second location at 110 S. Broadview in Greenbrier. They already have a truck at 1660 Dave Ward Drive where they have been serving their wonderful Italian cuisine for quite a while. They are open for lunch and dinner.
And out past the Conway Airport, Scilla’s Place Farm Store & Café is open at Salscilla Farms, 845 Lollie Road, Mayflower. The farm started several years ago but has been added acreage and produce in recent years. They now have fruit trees, blackberries, an assortment of flowers, vegetables and herbs as well as harvesting honey and eggs. They have grab and go for preorder to be picked up on Saturdays.
There are still many questions about when and if businesses and restaurants will get back to normal. There are a lot of empty restaurant spaces in the downtown area that need to be filled and only a few restaurants are truly operating at the allowed capacity.
Bob’s Grill is tentatively set to reopen in its downtown location on Oak Street but it is still undecided whether Fat Daddy’s Bar-B-Que will reopen. A decision as to whether to reopen the restaurant will be made by the third week in July according to a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.