Happy Easter! Hope you all have a blessed day as we celebrate Christ’s Resurrection – “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, because He lives, all fear is gone … ” Join one of the local online church services this morning. Check the church’s website or Facebook page for details on how to tune in!
In response to request for Easter meals, some local restaurants were offering specials for the day. Wunderhaus, Cracker Barrel and Taylor’s Made restaurants all had plans in place last week so check their social media and websites. Some like Grab It and Go Smoked Meats, Marketplace Grill and Make a Meal had items that could be ordered ahead of time.
If you want your favorite restaurant food, it is important that you check to see if, and when, they are open. Some have recently closed for the month of April, like Bob’s Grill and Cross Creek Sandwich Shop in downtown Conway.
Other restaurants on the other hand have reopened. Amigo Loco Mexican Restaurant in Damascus, a local favorite, reopened last week, serving through the Drive-Thru only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Several others are making plans to reopen soon so keep watching.
Restaurants that are still open have adjusted their menus as well as their method of delivery. Many have put together some very attractive and affordable “family style” packages that they are offering curbside or through the drive thru. Some are also offering groceries to go! See instructions for pickup or delivery options.
What’s For Dinner Concessions and Catering has a new concession trailer set up at 435 Hwy. 107 in Vilonia. It is open seven days a week serving homemade breakfast, blue plate lunches, burgers, pizzas, foot-long corndogs, chicken tenders, walking tacos and sandwiches. On Friday and Saturday nights, it has fish, steak and shrimp plates.
Miller Spectacular Shows in Greenbrier has opened two of its concession trailers in the parking lot across from McDonald’s on Hwy. 65. They are open 11-9 Friday-Saturday offering fair and festival favorites like funnel cake, cotton candy, candied or caramel apples and snow cones.
Conway Waffle House is taking their fare on the road. On Saturday, April 18, they will be set up in the old Harps parking lot in Vilonia, serving customers there from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Payment is Venmo, PayPal or cash.
The Patio Café at Front and Mill streets downtown is opening for dinner Wednesday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. offering wholesome home-style cooking . Their dinner menus are posted on social media and are available in a family pack for four. They still offer their full menu during regular hours.
Bell Urban Farm on Tyler Street is working on launching its Farmstand project by summer. It will be a place where people can shop for fresh produce and more. Bell Urban Farm started several years ago but the land was recently rezone to allow the sale of produce, meat, eggs, cheese and flowers. Some products will be sourced from other farms around the state. Some may remember when the Bartley’s had a garden here.
New home business ventures have been started to meet the needs that have arisen during this time. Some have pulled out their sewing machines and dusted them off to make masks while others are addressing mask design elements to make them more comfortable around the ears.
Although everything seems to be at a standstill, many are still making plans for the future when things start getting back to normal. There is some indication that a Casey’s General Store is headed for Greenbrier, to be located at Broadview and Main streets.
Founder Don Lamberti opened the first store in Des Moines, Iowa in 1959, remodeling his old country store into a modern convenience store nine years later. He purchased a service station to go with it and over the years, expanded outside of Iowa.
There are currently over 2,000 locations with more currently being built. One location under construction is in Morrilton at the former Chevrolet dealership near UACCM. Casey’s has multiple locations in the counties surrounding Faulkner County but this would be the first location within the county.
We are adjusting well to this new normal! Keep it up! We will make it through!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.