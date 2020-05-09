Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful women of Faulkner County! Thank you especially to those mother-teachers who have been diligently taking care of our children even though you haven’t been able to see them face-to-face in the classroom for weeks now. Thank you also to those mother-nurses who have struggled to care for patients as well as their own families back at home!
Celebrating our mothers appropriately is somewhat of a struggle this year. I couldn’t take my Mom shopping for that new spring outfit nor could we take her out to eat at a nice restaurant. Instead, we have planned to grill out and enjoy the day on her deck.
We have much to celebrate as she has finally completed her physical therapy from her fall on January 31. She busted her right elbow and left knee and ended up in rehab across the hall from my Dad. That’s where she was when all those facilities locked down on March 12.
We checked her out the morning after Dad passed away so she could finish her PT at a local clinic. It’s been a rough couple of months for her, as it has been for so many others.
This “look forward” has taken on a special significance in light of all we’ve been through recently. We have been tuning in daily to Gov. Hutchinson’s announcements to learn the guidelines and procedures that will be used moving forward. We are all eagerly anticipating the re-opening of businesses and some return to normalcy.
Yesterday, I happily sat – with mask on – as my hairdresser worked her magic. I had not been to see her since March 10 and let’s just say, it is a fortunate thing that the hairdressers opened up before the churches did!
It would take more than the space allotted here to update you on the plans of all the restaurants here in Faulkner County. Many that had temporarily closed reopened this past week for takeout, curbside, drive thru and delivery. Tomorrow, May 11, restaurants in Arkansas may reopen if they choose to do so.
It’s best to check their websites or social media pages for specifics on hours of operation, menu offerings and procedures. Also remember that there are Facebook pages set up – like #ConwayToGo – where announcements and information can be found regarding local restaurants.
While officially Gov. Hutchinson has said that churches can reopen with strict guidelines, many local churches have decided to continue their online services for a while longer with a few keeping the doors closed through the summer. Several of the area schools have announced tentative dates for holding face-to-face graduation ceremonies in July and August.
Meanwhile, there are a few signs of new business activity that have attracted the attention of locals. At the entrance to Lewis Ranch, by the roundabouts, is a new sign that says a Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise is coming soon. The only ones in the state right now are in Jonesboro, Springdale and Benton.
Jun and Sonny Essenburg launched the first Tommy’s car wash in 1969 in Holland Michigan then spread out to various other locations in West Michigan. Tommy’s Express opened in Grand Rapids in 2001 and the next year developed the first ever wet tunnel belt conveyor, the Tommy Transporter.
The “Rain-X Arch” dispenser was developed in 2005 and the first freestanding Totally Tommy Express opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2011.
The Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise was inaugurated in 2016, featuring the Totally Tommy building design and a complete Tommy Car Wash Systems package. There were 33 operating sites by the end of 2019.
Taco Local, a popular food truck that has been set up south of Greenbrier, has relocated to 118 North Broadview, north of Greenbrier.
Meanwhile, there are several new restaurants making their debut on the Conway scene:
Chicken Salad Chick will soon be opening a location at 2235 Dave Ward Drive.
Your Pie will have a soft opening event Tuesday and Wednesday, May 12-13, at 2405 Dave Ward Drive.
King Krabs Seafood, 1018 Oak Street, will be opening in about two weeks for curbside/takeout.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1120 E. Oak Street, Suite 102 is already open for delivery and curbside.
