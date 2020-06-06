In the midst of a turbulent spring, there are still signs of progress to be found in Conway and Faulkner County. But before I give you an update, I want to stop and say this: Be careful not to make assumptions. The actions and attitudes of individuals do not represent the actions and attitudes of all. The color of one’s skin does not automatically make them a thug or a racist.
Martin Luther King dreamed that one day his children would “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Having said that, what is the content of your character? May we all look within to make sure we are treating all as we would want to be treated – each and every day.
A few new businesses have opened or are opening. O’Malley’s Irish Grill, 803 Harkrider Street, Suites 11-12 (the former Blackwood’s), opened this past week offering authentic Irish fare from the appetizers to the entrees. At this time, the menu is limited as is the seating and the hours of operation.
YGFBF Kitchen Mobile Food & Catering, which has been serving southern comfort food from a truck since 2017, has opened a brick-and-mortar location at 812 Chestnut in downtown Conway. MaryAnn Strange is the chef/owner YGFBF (Your Girlfriend Best Friend) Kitchen. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. M-F with variable hours on Saturday depending on scheduled catering events.
Texas Roadhouse is making plans for a new location on the north side of the roundabout at Enterprise Avenue and South Amity Road (by Crain GMC). The side with the flags and bigger sign will face the interstate but the entrance will be facing Enterprise (the new road running through Lewis Ranch). The parking lot entrance will also be on Enterprise.
W. Kent Taylor, founder, chairman and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, started Texas Roadhouse, Inc. when he opened the first Texas Roadhouse in Clarksville, Indiana in 1993. Today, there are over 610 restaurants in 49 states and 10 foreign countries. That includes 28 Bubba’s 33 locations. Currently, the closes locations are in North Little Rock, Little Rock and Benton.
Infinity Hair Salon moved from its location at 728 Polk Street to 1027 Front Street. Shannon Thornton, instructional assistant in the cosmetology classes at the Conway Area Career Center is working her magic in this salon.
As was suspected, it looks like Franke’s Cafeteria might be permanently closed. The Arkansas Democrat Gazette recently reported that the “temporarily closed” sign at Franke’s location in the Market Place Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, had been replaced with a sign that says, “Tenant: Please note that the locks have been changed for this space” with a phone number to contact.
Franke’s celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019 but after the death of Bill and Christen Franke in 2016 and 2017, the restaurant began to struggle. The Franke’s downtown Little Rock location at the Regions Bank Building, 400 W. Capitol Avenue, closed in September and the Conway branch, which opened in May 2019 in the former Dixie Café, 1101 Fendley Drive, closed in February.
A couple of weeks ago, the city of Conway submitted an application for a federal infrastructure grant titled BUILD (Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development). If awarded, the grant would be used to extend Conway’s current trail system 4.9 miles eastward connecting east Conway with the Tucker Creek Trail. This would nearly double the size of the trail system.
Community Development and Planning at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking support for this Connect Conway project, asking residents to sign a letter in support. The document can be found at https://www.conway arkansas.org/resources/category/more-trails-conway-sign-our-letter-support/
If you have traveled north from Conway on I-40, you have seen that the new Entergy Service Center in Cimarron Industrial Park is progressing nicely. Just up the street, site work is under way for the new Hum’s Hardware at 2900 Musk. CBM Construction is in charge of the project.
Harp’s Food Store opened a new location at 600 Highway 365 in Mayflower last week. Grand opening festivities were held on June 3.
In Greenbrier, Conway Regional Greenbrier Medical Clinic is under construction next door to the current facility at 110 N. Broadview while Phase 1 of Matthews Park is nearing completion. Ivy Street will soon be rebuilt to provide access to the park.
Taco Local was finally able to open at its new brick-and-mortar location at 118 N. Broadview. Dollar Tree has also opened its new Greenbrier location in part of the former Fred’s building but O’Reilly Automotive is still working on its new location at 57 S. Broadview in the other part of Fred’s and the old yogurt shop.
Have a good week and be a blessing to those you meet.
