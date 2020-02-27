I can’t speak for anyone else, but the event I am most looking forward to right now is the beginning of Daylight Savings Time. Next Sunday begins the eight-month phenomenon that has us “spring forward” an hour. I get totally excited when the daylight hours start to increase in February because I know spring is coming.
Kawaii Boba House opened in the former Stoby’s Express building on Prince Street offering various bubble teas and Bao—Korean steamed buns. Parking is tight, as it was when Stoby’s was there, but the menu offers a number of drink combinations and several different kinds of buns.
Word began to filter through last week that Local Patio Grill, 912 Front Street, has permanently closed. The restaurant opened last year in the former John Daly’s Steakhouse site, offering a mix of various cuisines.
Downtown Conway will hold its Spring Open House on Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Merchants welcome shoppers to enjoy their new spring décor, check out the newest spring apparel and accessories and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of downtown’s restaurants. There will also be giveaways, prizes and refreshments.
This week will see several ribbon cuttings for new businesses. Arkansas Urology has built a new, larger state-of-the-art clinic at 1375 Superior Drive. It will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday, March 5, 10:30 a.m. Arkansas Urology acquired Conway Urology, 495 Hogan Lane, in 2017 and two new physicians have joined the team and practice since that time.
Integrity Insurance, 204 S. Broadview in Greenbrier will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. Integrity Insurance, owned by Joey Fulgham, will soon have locations in Conway, Morrilton, Benton and Greenbrier. A second location is set to open at 449 Reedy Road in Conway.
Sound Advice Hearing Doctors, Harkrider Place Medical, 1014 Harkrider, Suite C, will hold a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. Dr. Lindsey Sloan is the audiologist at this office. Sound Advice has locations in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Conway. This new location will be at 1120 E. Oak Street, Suite 102 between Cold Stone Creamery and Conway Family Bowl. The website states that the franchise serves an authentic sub sandwich with fresh meats, cheese and bread, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, olive oil blend, red wine vinegar and spices.
Jersey Mike’s started back in 1956 as Mike’s Subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, located on the legendary Jersey Shore. Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s worked there as a teen and bought it from his boss at the age of 17 with the help of his football coach who was also a banker.
There are now more than 2,000 locations open worldwide and dozens more under development. The first Arkansas location opened in Bentonville in July 2018. Its new Rogers location opened just last November.
When Duncan Outdoors moved to 2345 East Oak Street right across from the Expo Center on Highway 64 E. on February 4, it reopened as River Valley Tractor. River Valley Tractor also has locations in Russellville, Bryant and Sherwood and carries Kubota, New Holland, Scag, Bad Boy and Hustler mowers as well as a full line of implements.
Its been a while coming but Tropical Smoothie is now doing site work at 175 E. Oak Street across from Colton’s. The new location has been in the works since last fall. There is already a Tropical Smoothie location at 705 Club Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.