This week’s theme seems to be new businesses in former restaurant locations. O’Malley’s Irish Grill is making plans to open a restaurant at 803 Harkrider Street, Suites 11-12, in the former Blackwood’s Gyros & Grill location, and has applied for a private club permit. They are hoping to be open by St. Patrick’s Day.
The opening of Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux, 955 S. Amity Road, has been pushed back to Monday, Feb. 3. A second location is scheduled to open in Rogers later that month.
Most passersby probably saw the new sign being hung on the former Burge’s Hickory Smoked Meats, 405 E. Dave Ward Drive next to the Acxiom entrance. West End Cigars opened a cigar lounge there on Dec. 6. Customer’s will find a spacious walk-in humidor, comfortable seating and TVs to watch sporting events. There is even a beautiful bank of oak lockers for storing your favorites.
Trenie D. Thrower and Alexia Frederick opened the Fix Nutrition and Fitness Lounge, a health food venue, at 500 Amity Road (the old Playa Azul) on Monday, Jan. 13 but a Grand Opening was in the planning stages.
Los 3 Portrillos announced that the tentative date for opening its new location at 2480 Sanders Road will be Thursday, Jan. 23. The restaurant, which has been located by the Howard Johnson Hotel on Skyline Drive, for years, announced back in July 2019 that it would be remodeling the old Shucked restaurant and moving across the street.
The Pine Street CommUnity Museum will have a ribbon cutting for its new museum at 1270 Factory Street on Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. This is in the former Conway Police Department substation. The museum, which has been in the making for nearly two years, houses memorabilia and artifacts from the Pine Street community and school.
The mural launch, artist signing and dedication of the new “Pollinator” mural at 1000 Front will be Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, local food and music during the event.
Jessica Jones of Wooster, the artist, is responsible for several murals around the downtown area, including the octopus-like creature on the wall of the former Blue Sail coffee shop in Donaghey Hall at UCA, murals inside King’s music and WunderHaus, and the beautiful peacock on the wall of an old building at Mill and Front streets.
A couple of restaurants announced recently they would be closed so that upgrades and maintenance could be performed. Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard announced it would be closed January 13-23 for scheduled maintenance and would reopen Friday, Jan. 24 with a customer appreciation weekend.
Blackwood’s Landing reopened Tuesday, Jan. 14 after being closed several days to install an improved Point-of-Sale system.
Meanwhile, Franke’s Conway still appears to be closed after posting a note on the door in mid-December saying it would be closed “in order to conduct construction on building.”
Axe-Cellent Axe Throwing, Smash Rooms, Social Games opened this fall at 740 Salem Road behind Tio’s Mexican Restaurant, providing another venue for group activities. One-hour sessions are $20; two-hour sessions are $35.
In Greenbrier, Southern Savvy moved to Coats Plaza, 294 S. Broadview next to Laddie Daddies/Baby Bumps in Springhill.
A commercial building with three suites is being constructed north of Greenbrier at the “Y,” that is where Highway 65 and 25 N. intersect. Site work has also started for a new clinic which will house Greenbrier Family Medicine and Conway Regional Medical Center Physical Therapy.
Two restaurants on Oak Street have closed. Poke Hula, 1115 West Oak Street in the Halter Building, permanently closed its doors on Jan. 5 after being open less than two years. Katmandu Momo, 1018 Oak Street, which opened about the same time in downtown, also closed in December.
See anything new going on? Give me a shout-out at beckman@windstream.net.
