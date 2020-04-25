Welcome readers to the Weekend Edition! Moving this column to Saturday is just one of the changes that has occurred at the Log Cabin in the past couple of weeks. I hope you are all getting adjusted to reading the Log Cabin online in the mornings along with your Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
To find the text versions of this and the other opinion columns I write on Tuesdays, History Mystery and Artifact of the Week, select Opinions from the drop-down menu in the upper left corner at www.thecabin.net.
While I’m on the subject of the Log Cabin, I just wanted to take a minute and applaud the efforts of the skeleton crew that is putting out a paper every day. The two reporters (the third is on maternity leave; congrats! It’s a boy!) are working hard to gather local news for readers during this difficult time. Support them all you can!
On April 29, Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce the conditions for allowing restrictions to be lifted on restaurants. It is hoped that the dining rooms will be able to reopen. Decisions will be made on April 30 regarding the reopening of gyms.
And for those of you who are now happy to stay at home so no one will see that you haven’t had your hair cut/styled for way too long, a decision will be made regarding barber and beauty salons on May 1. Hopefully, a plan will also be in place by May 4 for reopening places of worship and larger venues.
In some ways, this current situation has given us a glimpse of the future – changes that could revolutionize education, medical care, even routine business interactions. But in other ways, it has taken me back in time.
We now frequently eat our still-hot drive-thru food in our vehicle while parked in an empty parking lot in town. Remember those cup trays on the glovebox door? We have also learned to keep a stash of napkins and even plates and utensils for the messier food.
We have driven the empty streets of Conway just to get out of the house. When’s the last time you could exit easily from a parking lot on Oak Street because there was little or no traffic?
We have to check the clock to see if we have time to go to Walmart before it closes for the night. Remember when Walmart wasn’t open 24/7?
In an effort to make pumping gas safer, Kum & Go locations are actually offering a full-service fueling option to its customers statewide, something many of us haven’t seen since we were kids.
Meanwhile, this week’s column is a mixed bag of changes that have been made by businesses adjusting to the new normal during this COVID-19 period.
Walmart has changed its procedures for customers entering and exiting the store. Employees are now wearing masks and customers are encouraged to do so as well. The hours of operation have also been shortened to allow restocking and disinfecting in the various locations.
The Patio Café, 1156 Front, announced it was discontinuing its evening meals but would still be open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.
Love’s Donuts and Gourmet Sandwiches, 821 Hogan, reopened April 20 after being closed for a few weeks. New protocols and safety measures have been implemented to keep employees and customers safe. A plastic barrier has been put around the counter.
Don Pepe’s, 2225 Prince Street (across from the high school), also reopened April 20 and had set up a temporary drive thru.
Los 3 Portrillos, 2490 Sanders Road, reopened with a drive-thru procedure and a limited menu of appetizers, fajitas, combination plates, 3 Portrillos Special (chicken) and Tacos Mexicanos as well as flan and churros for dessert. It had been closed for nearly a month.
Lola’s Grill, a restaurant featuring online Filipino food, opened. Lola means “Grandmother” in the Philippines. The menu is posted on the restaurant’s website lolagrill.com and offers lumpia, noodle dishes and rice dishes.
Calling itself Conway’s first “ghost kitchen,” Lola’s operates in a commercial kitchen. Owner and executive chef Zach Huttington posted an online video saying that right now the restaurant only offers delivery services through Omni Delivery. Proceeds would go toward opening a restaurant in the future.
Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza, Salem, announced that it was permanently closing as of Friday, April 24.
The Downtown Conway Farmers’ & Craft Market is scheduled to open May 2 at 8 a.m. Protocols have been put in place for vendors as well as customers per the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Agriculture. Crafters will not be included at this time.
