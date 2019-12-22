Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Ready for a new chicken choice? Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is considering a location at 916 East Oak St. which was formerly the site of Superior Hyundai. The building was recently razed and the lot cleared.
Todd Graves’ first location was an old building at the entrance of LSU that he renovated himself, opening in 1996. The menu is simple – chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane’s sauce, Texas Toast, Coleslaw and a drink. Oh, and you can also get three chicken fingers on a bun and in bulk for tailgates.
Currently there are five locations in northwest Arkansas, one in Texarkana and one that recently opened in North Little Rock at 4311 E. McCain Blvd.
Southern Hibachi Express moved its mobile restaurant to a new location at 142 S. Broadview in Greenbrier.
Pepper’s Grill, 2915 Dave Ward Drive, held its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 14, providing yet another Mexican restaurant and bar option.
Grab it and Go Smoked Meats and More, 278 Highway 65, will be opening in January. The restaurant, owned by Ken and Cassie Patrom, offers hams, turkeys, bacon, ribs, brisket, pork loin, cheese and more.
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar is getting closer to opening its new location in Conway at Lewis Ranch but if you want to learn more about this new restaurant and its owners, be sure to tune into the season premiere of “Undercover Boss” on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. Co-owners Brandon Landry and Drew Brees will be featured as they go undercover at their restaurants.
Walk-On’s was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, a pair of walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned athletes who try out for a team) on the LSU basketball team. While traveling the country with the team in 2000, they began to recognize the need for a good restaurant in Baton Rouge and developed this restaurant concept on the back of a napkin while flying home from a game.
NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner in 2015. Locations are currently under construction in three Arkansas locations – Conway, Texarkana and Rogers.
Cato’s Fashions, 2900 Dave Ward Drive, announced that it would close that location, effective December 24. Remaining merchandise would be transferred to other stores and shoppers were invited to continue to shop at the Cato’s location in the Conway Towne Center, 201 Skyline Drive next door to Office Depot.
Mattress King, 610 Elsinger Blvd. beside Best Buy in the Conway Commons, will be closing. The mattress franchise only has seven locations left in Arkansas.
Zona K-Tracha Restaurant, 52 South Broadview, Suite 105 in Greenbrier, known for its Central American and Mexican Food, was barely open five months at its new Greenbrier location before closing. A for lease sign was soon seen on the door.
As we look toward the new year with 2020 vision (yeh, I had to throw that in before it gets old!), there are all sorts of projects on the horizon. Here are just a few tidbits:
• The bridge on Salem Road at Tucker Creek is getting a rebuild to make it safer for drivers as well as pedestrians and bikers.
• The Toad Suck Ferry will return to Conway from Peel, Arkansas where it transported travelers across Bull Shoals Lake for 50 years. Look for news about the restoration.
• Plans for the restoration of the 400-plus-seat Grand Theatre, which was a center of entertainment at Oak and Chestnut during the first half of the 20th century, are nearing completion. The restoration is part of the Conway 125 vision. For more on the history of this theatre, see my Look Back article coming up in the January Winc magazine.
• The Arnold Innovation Center – the downtown space for startup businesses, named for former Conway Corporation CEO Ritchie Arnold that is also part of the Conway 125 vision.
• The completion of the new City Hall renovation. The City of Conway purchased the old Federal Building this year and will move into the space in the new year.
