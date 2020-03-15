As usual, spring is a busy time with new construction starts and new business ventures. Conway and Faulkner County seems to be experiencing a time of great change and development. Here’s some of the newest things happening:
Your Pie Pizza will be opening its first Arkansas location on Friday, March 20 at 2405 Dave Ward Drive, Suite 101. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. There will also be a free 50” television given away on their Your Pie Conway Facebook page.
Founded in 2008, Your Pie offers high quality, brick-oven pizza in a fast-casual format. It uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade sauces and salad dressings and offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten free pizzas in addition to the traditional pizzas, chopped salads and paninis.
Your Pie will have a rotating seasonal menu, inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. Craft beers will be available along with a variety of Italian-style gelatos to top off the meal.
The new store is owned and operated by childhood friends, Shubamdeep and Karan Singh. There are more than 70 restaurants across the US with about 50 more in development.
Prior to its official grand opening, Your Pie will host Dine and Donate events on March 16, 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. During each event, the restaurant will serve free pizza for up to 200 registered guests and collect monetary donations for Bethlehem House. To find information about these events, go to https://www.facebook.com/yourpieconway.
On the heels of the news that Katmandu Momo, Poke Hula and Local Patio Grill had closed came the news that Senor Tequila would not renew its lease after being on Oak Street for five years. The restaurants last day in the Halter Building on Oak Street was Sunday, March 8. The restaurant was relocating to the Benton/Bryant area.
On the upside, it has been revealed that KrabKingz Seafood will be taking Katmandu Momo’s place at 1018 Oak Street. KrabKingz currently has locations in Memphis, St. Louis and Kansas City as well locations in Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Kentucky and Georgia. The restaurants are owned by two different franchise groups. There is no opening date set yet.
Chef Brandon Martin started KrabKingz in a food truck in Killeen, Texas, serving steaming snow crab and seafood in a special garlic sauce. Besides snow crab, there’s shrimp, sausage, crab, mussels, lobster, seafood salad and crawfish (in season) plus sides like corn-on-the-cob and roasted potatoes.
Kawaii Boba House will be having a grand opening TODAY at 1 p.m. at its new location, 1310 Prince Street (former Stoby’s Express). There will be a Cosplay Contest with prizes and surprise bags for the first 10 to arrive in costume. The restaurant offers a variety of drink options along with steamed buns.
If you were planning to get your corned beef and cabbage fix on St. Patrick’s Day at the new O’Malley’s Irish Grill, 803 Harkrider Faulkner Square, you will have to find another option. The best laid plans have gone awry and the restaurant will not be opening until April according to owner Joan Shofner.
Some may have noticed that the fountain at Simon Park has been razed. Officials say that the crumbling fountain had become too costly and time consuming to maintain. It was replaced with stamped concrete.
Dr. Brad Tilley, Kimberly Tilley and Matt Troup recently purchased the clinic at 495 Hogan Lane that houses Tilley Family Medicine. The building formerly was called the France Family Medicine and Urology Clinic but both France doctors, Diane and James France, Jr., and Dr. Shirley of Conway Urology left some time ago. Arkansas Urology recently moved out of the other side of the building into its new location at 1375 Superior Drive.
Moix Equipment and Toy Company has moved from its location on East Oak to 1160 Collier Drive next door to the Toad Suck Harley Davidson.
Chick fil-A, which recently constructed a drive-thru canopy at its location on Prince Street, is now preparing to construct one over the drive-thru at its Conway Commons location.
